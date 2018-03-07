Finance Manager

Employer
DARCARS Automotive Group
Location
Silver Spring, MD
Posted
Mar 07, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Finance, Management
Industry
Automotive
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Our Finance Managers help our customers arrange financing for their purchases and present them with additional products to enhance their vehicle and ownership experience.

In this role, you will primarily:

  • Offer vehicle financing and insurance to customers and provide them with a thorough explanation of aftermarket products and extended warranties as well as a complete explanation of manufacturer and dealership service procedures and policies
  • Maintain good relationships with financial institutions to secure competitive interest rates and financing programs
  • Process financing and leasing deals accurately and secure approval through financial sources to secure approval and through the proper federal, state and corporate channels
  • Understand and comply with federal, state and local regulations that affect the new and used-vehicle and finance departments
  • Work with sales department to ensure all new sales are referred to the F&I department
  • Provide sales team with information on finance and lease programs and the benefits of the dealership's financing and extended service programs

For this role, you must:

  • Have 2 years of dealership experience (in Finance Manager role preferred)
  • Have excellent negotiation and presentation skills; strong and effective communication skills to explain financial information to sales professionals and customers
  • Have knowledge of MS Office and other frequently used software applications
  • Valid U.S. driver's license
  • Automotive and Highline experience preferred

Share

Share

