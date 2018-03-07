Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are dedicated to providing an exceptional education for all of our students, and we recognize that our faculty and staff are integral to our continued success. We give employees the environment, tools, and opportunities they need to make a difference.

Job Title

Mathematics Full-time Faculty

Job Description Summary

Montgomery College, has a need for 3 Full-time Mathematics faculty members on our Rockville and Takoma Park/Silver Spring campuses, beginning August 2018. The Mathematics Area is known for its leadership in adopting new pedagogies including a newly redesigned co-requisite developmental math sequence and innovative approaches to the teaching of statistics and other courses. We are seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated teacher who exhibits a high degree of professionalism, a strong commitment to our students, and demonstrates the ability to motivate and educate in an engaging manner. This position is part of a collective bargaining unit and requires payment of dues or a service fee.Montgomery College is a public, fully accredited, open admission institution. Led by President DeRionne P. Pollard, Ph.D., MC is dedicated to student success and widely recognized for the quality and scope of its academic programs. Do you want to join us in our mission of providing an exceptional education and fostering student success? The faculty and staff of MC are integral to our continued excellence. We are looking for dedicated professionals for opportunities throughout the College.Job Description

Duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Teach the spectrum of courses offered by the Mathematics Department, from developmental to college level.

Teach 30 semester hours per academic year of courses.

Teach a varied schedule of courses that may include day, night, early morning, weekend and/or accelerated sections, or possibly be asked to teach on another campus if needed. Opportunities may exist for teaching summer classes.

Serve on or lead department, discipline, campus-wide, college-wide committees, and advise students.

Maintain an active program of professional development and participate in professional organizations and activities.

Required Qualifications:

Master's degree (by July 1, 2018) in Mathematics, Mathematics Education, or Statistics or related field.

Coursework must include 18 semester hours of Mathematics at the graduate level that indicates depth and variety appropriate to teaching college mathematics

Experience, within the last five years, teaching or tutoring mathematics

Eligible applicants must currently be authorized to work in the United States and not require employer visa sponsorship

Preferred Qualifications:

Ph.D. in Mathematics, Mathematics Education, or Statistics

Experience teaching the spectrum of classes offered by the mathematics department

Ability to supervise undergraduate research projects in mathematics

Ability to integrate technology into course delivery

Evidence of ongoing professional development

Experience working with students of culturally diverse backgrounds

Experience supporting underprepared students

Application Process :

Apply online at http://www.montgomerycollege.edu/employment

Online applications must be received by March 30, 2018.

Please include your resume/CV, cover letter and a copy of unofficial transcripts

As a condition of employment, the following are required at the time of hire:

Successful completion of a background check

Participation in a retirement plan

Our benefits package includes: generous paid vacation, sick, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, group legal benefits, professional development, retirement plan, educational assistance, tuition waiver for employee and dependents, wellness programming including onsite gyms, pools and classes.

Closing DateFriday, March 30, 2018

Montgomery College is a tobacco-free and smoke-free workplace

For disability-related accommodations, please call 240-567-5353

or send an email to: hrstm@montgomerycollege.edu

Montgomery College is an academic institution committed to promoting

equal opportunity and fostering diversity among its student body, faculty, and staff.