Heathcare Tester
- Employer
- AboutWeb
- Location
- Reston, VA
- Posted
- Mar 07, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- IT, QA Engineer
- Industry
- Technology and Software
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
AboutWeb, LLC is seeking a Healthcare tester for a 12 month contract in Reston, VA.
Tasks:
Software & Tools:
MS Word, PowerPoint, Outlook Excel, Visio, Client ALM, Adobe Acrobat, SQL, Java, Java Script, Python, VB Script
- Participate in all Agile/Scrum team activities
- Analyze user stories to determine the appropriate testing methods and processes.
- Utilize the Hewlett Packard testing tool suite for test case creation, execution, reporting, and defect logging.
- Conduct test case reviews to ensure test cases accurately capture functionality identified in user acceptance criteria.
- Create test data using existing Enrollment and Claims applications.
- Work directly with members (Requirement Analysts, Developers, Scrum Master, and Project Manager) of the Scrum team to deliver a quality product to the customer.
- Provide customer support to the external User Acceptance test teams.
- Create manual and automated scripts for regression testing and in sprint automation, as needed.
- Candidate must demonstrate solid knowledge of Health Care Claims processing (minimum 3 years' experience).
- Must have testing experience within Agile or Scrum methodologies.
- Must have an understanding of the testing and development life cycle methodologies.
- Must have a minimum of 8 years of experience in testing web-based applications.
- Must have a minimum of 5 years of experience in performing webservice testing using SOAPUI or other equivalent tools.
- Experience using scripting and programming languages (VB Script, Perl Script, JavaScript, java etc.), Object Oriented Design (OOD) and coding techniques, and Structured Query Language (SQL)
- Must have eight (8) years of experience in manual and automated testing, be able to build automation scripts using Selenium/Cucumber or equivalent tools to support in-sprint automation.
- Must have eight (8) years of experience using Client Quality Center/ALM or an equivalent tool.
- Must be familiar with Agile Process Management tools.
- Must have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written (in English).
- Candidate must have deep knowledge/experience in using various Functional and automation testing techniques such as:
- System Integration testing
- Regression Testing
- Scrum Testing
- Black box, white box and grey box testing
- Knowledge of or skills to perform data analytics, e.g., knowledge of basic SQL queries
