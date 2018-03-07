Participate in all Agile/Scrum team activities

Analyze user stories to determine the appropriate testing methods and processes.

Utilize the Hewlett Packard testing tool suite for test case creation, execution, reporting, and defect logging.

Conduct test case reviews to ensure test cases accurately capture functionality identified in user acceptance criteria.

Create test data using existing Enrollment and Claims applications.

Work directly with members (Requirement Analysts, Developers, Scrum Master, and Project Manager) of the Scrum team to deliver a quality product to the customer.

Provide customer support to the external User Acceptance test teams.

Create manual and automated scripts for regression testing and in sprint automation, as needed.

Candidate must demonstrate solid knowledge of Health Care Claims processing (minimum 3 years' experience).

Must have testing experience within Agile or Scrum methodologies.

Must have an understanding of the testing and development life cycle methodologies.

Must have a minimum of 8 years of experience in testing web-based applications.

Must have a minimum of 5 years of experience in performing webservice testing using SOAPUI or other equivalent tools.

Experience using scripting and programming languages (VB Script, Perl Script, JavaScript, java etc.), Object Oriented Design (OOD) and coding techniques, and Structured Query Language (SQL)

Must have eight (8) years of experience in manual and automated testing, be able to build automation scripts using Selenium/Cucumber or equivalent tools to support in-sprint automation.

Must have eight (8) years of experience using Client Quality Center/ALM or an equivalent tool.

Must be familiar with Agile Process Management tools.

Must have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written (in English).

Candidate must have deep knowledge/experience in using various Functional and automation testing techniques such as: System Integration testing Regression Testing Scrum Testing Black box, white box and grey box testing

Knowledge of or skills to perform data analytics, e.g., knowledge of basic SQL queries

AboutWeb, LLC is seeking a Healthcare tester for a 12 month contract in Reston, VA.Tasks:Required SkillsSoftware & Tools:MS Word, PowerPoint, Outlook Excel, Visio, Client ALM, Adobe Acrobat, SQL, Java, Java Script, Python, VB Script