Market Advisor, Mobile Network Operators
- Employer
- Intelsat
- Location
- 20008
- Posted
- Feb 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- IT, Network Administrator
- Industry
- Technology and Software
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services based upon globalized connectivity without boundaries. We reach beyond the traditional satellite industry and the broader communications landscape. As part of the Intelsat vision, we will define new products with the performance, features, and flexibility required to open new profitable markets, drive new revenue streams and ensure the most reliable and secure communications globally. To accomplish our goal, we are looking for bold thinkers who will continue our legacy of innovation for decades to come.
This role focuses on the commercialization of products for the non-Americas' Mobile Network Operators. The role will partner with Sales and Strategy to ensure product alignment with market needs, customer business models, and eco-system partners. The role will be to ensure that products are aligned with the market and customer requirements and to define the distribution strategy.
You must have the following knowledge, skills and abilities to be considered for the role:
- Must have a Business degree from an accredited University (or an equivalent combination of education and work experience).
- At least ten years of relevant experience being involved in sales and marketing within the telecommunications or satellite communications arena with specific expertise within the Mobile Network Operator market.
- Proven track record of supporting and closing high volume deals.
- Effective English language skills, both written and verbal; proficiency in any additional language is considered a plus.
- Willingness and ability to travel domestically and internationally up to 50% as required to meet business demands.
- Ability to work under minimal supervision with wide latitude for independent judgment.
- Proven ability to manage multiple tasks in multiple disciplines, with well-developed organizational skills and outstanding interpersonal and networking skills.
- Technical competence with tools, software, operations, and project management.
Job Details:
- Act as the lead and subject matter expert for the non-America's Mobile Network Operator market
- Develop the market growth strategy by region
- Define the distribution strategy for new products based on customer business models
- Create market acquisition campaigns by region
- Work in collaboration with Product Managers and Product Marketing to:
- Develop Ecosystem partnerships
- Identification, creation and implementation of Sales tools and resources including market and industry analysis, templates, and reports
- Define requirements for sales and partner training
- Provide feedback on customer requirements for next generation products
- Identify opportunities for participation and attendance to relevant industry/trade shows, Demonstrations and Proof of Concept trials
- Serve as an Internal and External advocate for the non-Americas' Mobile Network Operator market
- Provide support to the sales team on Mobile Network Operator opportunities
- Work closely with Sales, Strategy, Customers and Eco-system partners to ensure product alignment with market needs, business models and eco-system partners
- Provide Sales support to help align products with market & customer requirements
- Define distribution strategy
- Participate in organization-sponsored events and campaigns
- Company description: Intelsat is the largest provider of fixed satellite services worldwide. We enable providers of media, telecom and government services to deliver information and entertainment to people at home, in the office or on the move. On a day-to-day basis, Intelsat supplies video, data and voice connectivity in approximately 200 countries and territories for approximately 1,800 customers, many of which Intelsat has had relationships with for over 30 years. Some of the world's leading media and communications companies, multinational corporations, Internet service providers and government/military organizations hallmark Intelsat's customer base. Customers access capacity through extensive service offerings, which include transponder services, hybrid managed services combining satellite capacity and terrestrial facilities, and channel services.