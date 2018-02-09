Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services based upon globalized connectivity without boundaries. We reach beyond the traditional satellite industry and the broader communications landscape. As part of the Intelsat vision, we will define new products with the performance, features, and flexibility required to open new profitable markets, drive new revenue streams and ensure the most reliable and secure communications globally. To accomplish our goal, we are looking for bold thinkers who will continue our legacy of innovation for decades to come.

This role focuses on the commercialization of products for the non-Americas' Mobile Network Operators. The role will partner with Sales and Strategy to ensure product alignment with market needs, customer business models, and eco-system partners. The role will be to ensure that products are aligned with the market and customer requirements and to define the distribution strategy.

You must have the following knowledge, skills and abilities to be considered for the role:

Must have a Business degree from an accredited University (or an equivalent combination of education and work experience).

At least ten years of relevant experience being involved in sales and marketing within the telecommunications or satellite communications arena with specific expertise within the Mobile Network Operator market.

Proven track record of supporting and closing high volume deals.

Effective English language skills, both written and verbal; proficiency in any additional language is considered a plus.

Willingness and ability to travel domestically and internationally up to 50% as required to meet business demands.

Ability to work under minimal supervision with wide latitude for independent judgment.

Proven ability to manage multiple tasks in multiple disciplines, with well-developed organizational skills and outstanding interpersonal and networking skills.

Technical competence with tools, software, operations, and project management.

Job Details:

Act as the lead and subject matter expert for the non-America's Mobile Network Operator market

Develop the market growth strategy by region

Define the distribution strategy for new products based on customer business models

Create market acquisition campaigns by region

Work in collaboration with Product Managers and Product Marketing to:

Develop Ecosystem partnerships

Identification, creation and implementation of Sales tools and resources including market and industry analysis, templates, and reports

Define requirements for sales and partner training

Provide feedback on customer requirements for next generation products

Identify opportunities for participation and attendance to relevant industry/trade shows, Demonstrations and Proof of Concept trials

Serve as an Internal and External advocate for the non-Americas' Mobile Network Operator market

Provide support to the sales team on Mobile Network Operator opportunities

Work closely with Sales, Strategy, Customers and Eco-system partners to ensure product alignment with market needs, business models and eco-system partners

Provide Sales support to help align products with market & customer requirements

Define distribution strategy

Participate in organization-sponsored events and campaigns