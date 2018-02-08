An Equal Opportunity Employer

Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services based upon globalized connectivity without boundaries. We reach beyond the traditional satellite industry and the broader communications landscape. As part of the Intelsat vision, we will define new products with the performance, features, and flexibility required to open new profitable markets, drive new revenue streams and ensure the most reliable and secure communications globally. To accomplish our goal, we are looking for bold thinkers to fill this role and continue our legacy of innovation for decades to come.

This Part-Time afternoon position performs a variety of administrative duties in support of the Corporate Services Department. The primary duties are acting as a main Receptionist for the Intelsat Administrative Headquarters Facility and providing administrative support to the Department. This role includes typing correspondence and memos, answering routine inquiries, managing spreadsheets and maintaining personnel information systems and databases.

Critical Responsibilities:

Ensures reliable and professional coverage of the receptionist desk.

Responsible for registration of Intelsat visitors, guests and customers.

Responds to incoming calls. Displays strong communication skills and responsive to internal and external inquiries.

Performs a variety of administrative tasks to include support for special events, preparation of correspondence, records retention and security administration.

Assists in the creation of security badges for new staff and contractors, sets personnel access profiles and prepares security reports for management.

Responsible for initiating Purchase Requisitions, managing monthly Operating and Capital Expense accruals and generating monthly financial reports for all cost centers within the department.

Important Responsibilities:

Performs specialized work including updating and maintaining various databases and generating reports and spreadsheets.

Assists with various Real Property lease portfolio administration procedures including submission of new leases, maintenance of electronic lease files and distribution of leases and correspondence.

Coordinates ordering and recording of office supplies.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Two years of college with at least one (1) year of relevant experience, additional years of experience preferred. An equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered in lieu of the stated minimum education and experience requirements.

Willing and available to work Part-time - afternoon, from 12:30pm to 6:00pm with overtime as needed.

Excellent Computer skills and ability to work with Microsoft Office suite including Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook, etc.

Excellent command of the English language both written and oral and the ability to communicate effectively with both colleagues and customers.

Ability to handle issues made complex because of their international nature and the need for multiple co-ordination points across departments in varying time zones.

Ability to plan, organize, handle multiple tasks, set priorities and work to complete projects effectively under minimum supervision.

Ability to make time critical decisions.

Ability and willingness to maintain the confidentiality of sensitive information.

Ability and desire to collaborate as part of a team and to demonstrate interpersonal skills and emotional maturity.

Must be energetic, result-oriented and bring strong administrative skills.

Must have excellent organization, communication and relationship building skills.

Must be willing to articulate a friendly approachable demeanor as of the face of the company.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by employees assigned to this job. This job description is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of employees assigned to this job.