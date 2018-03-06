The Sales Assistant plays an important role in supporting the Sales Team in achieving the sales and settlement goals for the respective community. Key Duties And Responsibilities include assisting Sales Manager in achieving sales and settlement goal, assist purchasers from the point of sale through settlement and beyond, Maintain the professional appeal of the sales office, model homes, and model parks, Ensure a professional atmosphere by conducting activities in a fair and equitable manner at all times

Qualifications & Requirements

High school diploma, with 1-3 years of experience in sales or a similar role; previous Sales and Administrative experience preferred Exceptional customer service skills Proactive, organized, and self-motivated individual Capable of developing strong client relationships Must be available to work on weekends