New Home Sales Assistant
- Employer
- Brookfield Residential
- Location
- Opportrunities in Prince William and Loudoun Counties
- Salary
- $12- $15/hour
- Posted
- Mar 06, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 10, 2018
- Ref
- Sales Assistant
- Function
- Sales
- Industry
- Real Estate / Property Management
- Career Level
- Student (High School)
- Hours
- Hourly
The Sales Assistant plays an important role in supporting the Sales Team in achieving the sales and settlement goals for the respective community. Key Duties And Responsibilities include assisting Sales Manager in achieving sales and settlement goal, assist purchasers from the point of sale through settlement and beyond, Maintain the professional appeal of the sales office, model homes, and model parks, Ensure a professional atmosphere by conducting activities in a fair and equitable manner at all times
Qualifications & Requirements
High school diploma, with 1-3 years of experience in sales or a similar role; previous Sales and Administrative experience preferred Exceptional customer service skills Proactive, organized, and self-motivated individual Capable of developing strong client relationships Must be available to work on weekends
Apply for New Home Sales Assistant
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly