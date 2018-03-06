New Home Sales Assistant

Employer
Brookfield Residential
Location
Opportrunities in Prince William and Loudoun Counties
Salary
$12- $15/hour
Posted
Mar 06, 2018
Closes
Apr 10, 2018
Ref
Sales Assistant
Function
Sales
Industry
Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Student (High School)
Hours
Hourly

The Sales Assistant plays an important role in supporting the Sales Team in achieving the sales and settlement goals for the respective community.  Key Duties And Responsibilities include assisting Sales Manager in achieving sales and settlement goal, assist purchasers from the point of sale through settlement and beyond, Maintain the professional appeal of the sales office, model homes, and model parks,  Ensure a professional atmosphere by conducting activities in a fair and equitable manner at all times

Qualifications & Requirements

High school diploma, with 1-3 years of experience in sales or a similar role; previous Sales and Administrative experience preferred Exceptional customer service skills Proactive, organized, and self-motivated individual Capable of developing strong client relationships Must be available to work on weekends  

 

