The sales manager position reports directly to the General Sales Manager. General responsibilities are to assist in meeting the sales and settlements goals for their community as established by their General Sales Manager. While striving to attain these goals, the sales manager must ensure that a professional atmosphere is created and adhered to by conducting themselves in a fair and equitable manner. Additionally, the Sales Manager must adhere to the rules and guidelines as required by Fair Housing Laws and the US Department of Housing and American Disabilities Act.

Specific duties include -