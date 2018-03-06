New Home Sales Manager

Employer
Brookfield Residential
Location
Opportunities in Anne Arundel and Montgomery Counties
Salary
Salary plus Commission
Posted
Mar 06, 2018
Closes
Apr 10, 2018
Ref
New Home sales
Function
Sales
Industry
Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

 

The sales manager position reports directly to the General Sales Manager.  General responsibilities are to assist in meeting the sales and settlements goals for their community as established by their General Sales Manager.  While striving to attain these goals, the sales manager must ensure that a professional atmosphere is created and adhered to by conducting themselves in a fair and equitable manner.  Additionally, the Sales Manager must adhere to the rules and guidelines as required by Fair Housing Laws and the US Department of Housing and American Disabilities Act.   

Specific duties include

  • Meet sales goals as defined by the general sales manager
  • Reach settlement goals as defined by the general sales manager
  • Follow and track loans at assigned community
  • Inform purchasers of construction status, estimated delivery date, etc throughout the home buying process
  • Implement sales plan for assigned community
  • Maintenance of Sales Simplicity
  • Follow up with past traffic on daily/weekly basis through phone calls and written correspondence or other mailings
  • Self-generate traffic through visits to realtor offices/mailing of flyers/presentations to clubs and organizations
  • Maintenance of sales office and model homes
  • General knowledge of housing market and competition for assigned community
  • Weekly submission of reporting required by general sales manager
  • Be a team player as well as dependable, reliable and trustworthy

