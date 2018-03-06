We are currently looking to recruit a highly motivated individuals to serve as our Visitor Experience Associates.



This is a client facing role so this person must be well presented, confident and diplomatic. The Visitor Experience Associate to act as an ambassador for both Antenna International and our Client, the National Air & Space Museum at the Smithsonian, remaining professional at all the times. The Associate will actively engage with visitors to use the audio/multimedia tour by:

Selling the benefits of taking the tour: experience the museum through a different perspective!

Instruct and assist the diverse visitors with using the tour equipment.

Deliver exceptional customer service: maintain a positive attitude and work within a team environment to positively impact the visitor experience and operations.

Handle monetary transactions resulting from the sale of the tours.

Deliver all aspects of the retail operation: from maintaining a clean and tidy workplace to ensuring equipment is ready for use or stored when not in use to gathering visitor feedback.

Minimizing equipment loss: understand the importance of maintaining and securing company property. Inform visitors about where to return equipment but also ensure it is returned.

What skills are required?

Excellent communication skills.

Strict attention to detail.

Sales and influencing skills.

Ability to stand for extended periods of time.

Ability to work under pressure.

Experience in customer service.

Dynamic and energetic personality with a positive attitude.

Experience in fast past retail or customer service environment.

Ability to deal with conflict resolution.

Ability to be equally effective in working in a team environment and alone.

Ability to multitask.

Passion for the cultural sector a plus!

This role will report to the Manager, Visitor Experience. This is a very hands-on role that requires initiative and a pro-active approach, combined with good problem solving skills and focus at all times.