CT Technologist (Reston)

Fairfax Radiological Consultants (FRC), PC is seeking an experienced CT Tech to perform CT in its patient center in Reston. Full Time, Monday -Friday, 8:30-5pm with the possibility of one Saturday p/month at another Center.

The position requires prior experience in CT. Must have RT (R) (ARRT) certification, VA RT license and CPR. Prefer CT registered or equivalence in number of years of experience. Must comply with guidelines and standards set forth by FRC and regulatory agencies. Must be experienced in administering injections; perform CT exams with or without contrast; and be able to take Vitals including Blood Pressure. Prefer experience with GE scanners.

FRC offers competitive salary and an excellent working environment. It also provides full Insurance Benefits including: Health, Dental, & Vision Insurance; 401K Plan; Life Insurance AD&D; Disability STD and LTD; Continuing Educ Reimbursement, and Leave & Holiday Pay. With Differential Pay for the Saturdasy. Pls visit: www.fairfaxradiology.com

To submit your resume and desired salary, please:

1) press APPLY button OR

2) submit to: http://fairfaxradiology.applicantpool.com



EOE





For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below. Please DO NOT email your resume to us as we only accept applications through our website.



https://fairfaxradiology.applicantpool.com/jobs/216496-14937.html