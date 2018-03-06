CT Technologist (Res)

Employer
Fairfax Radiological Consultants
Location
Reston, Virginia
Salary
DOE - Hourly
Posted
Mar 06, 2018
Closes
Apr 10, 2018
Ref
216496
Function
Other
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

CT Technologist (Reston)

Fairfax Radiological Consultants (FRC), PC is seeking an experienced CT Tech to perform CT in its patient center in Reston. Full Time, Monday -Friday, 8:30-5pm with the possibility of one Saturday p/month at another Center.

The position requires prior experience in CT. Must have RT (R) (ARRT) certification, VA RT license and CPR. Prefer CT registered or equivalence in number of years of experience. Must comply with guidelines and standards set forth by FRC and regulatory agencies. Must be experienced in administering injections; perform CT exams with or without contrast; and be able to take Vitals including Blood Pressure. Prefer experience with GE scanners.

FRC offers competitive salary and an excellent working environment. It also provides full Insurance Benefits including: Health, Dental, & Vision Insurance; 401K Plan; Life Insurance AD&D; Disability STD and LTD; Continuing Educ Reimbursement, and Leave & Holiday Pay.  With Differential Pay for the Saturdasy.  Pls visit: www.fairfaxradiology.com

To submit your resume and desired salary, please: 
1) press APPLY button OR 
2) submit to: http://fairfaxradiology.applicantpool.com 

EOE



For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below. Please DO NOT email your resume to us as we only accept applications through our website.

https://fairfaxradiology.applicantpool.com/jobs/216496-14937.html

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this