The Manager of Social Media is responsible for the overall implementation of United Way Worldwide’s Social Media strategy as well as day to day planning and execution of all social media programs. The Manager must be passionate about creating incredible user experiences and journeys to help United Way acquire, engage and retain supporters. The expectation is to create best-in-class experiences for existing donors and supporters, while helping to design and execute a new B2C audience engagement strategy from scratch. The Manager leads strategy and implementation for key digital projects and products, including our national partnership with the NFL. Must be creative, an innovative thinker and a highly positive, collaborative team player. The Manager reports to the Director of Digital Marketing and is responsible for the overall delivery of assigned projects within the department/team.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES/ESSENTIAL DUTIES OF POSITION:

An individual must be able to perform each essential duty listed below at a satisfactory level:

The Manager of Social Media will own all social media strategies and collaborate with marketing and other stakeholders across the organization to craft compelling content that will drive awareness/adoption and community engagement. In support of cross-market digital engagement programs, design and execute regular social promotions and campaigns and track their success across the major social media platforms including: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, LinkedIn. Own all aspects of community management across United Way Worldwide’s social media presence, including responding to questions and comments, engaging with shares/tags, monitoring relevant hashtags, etc. Work with subject matter experts within the organization as well as other key teams to develop content that is relevant to United Way Worldwide’s quarterly content themes. Develop processes for the effective and efficient assignment, collection, and publishing of digital content from internal collaborators (editorial type role). Ensure consistent “voice" of all social content. Develop and maintain a social content calendar. Lead, upload and maintain content for United Way’s enterprise-wide engagement tool, Bambu, providing United Ways throughout the world with daily pre-written posts. Act as subject matter expert for United Way Worldwide to other teams throughout the organization and our global network of 1,800 local United Ways. Regularly share learnings and provide internal thought leadership on social and digital engagement. Consult on United Way projects and products to ensure seamless and integrated cross-channel experiences are created and delivered. Lead development of social media strategy and implementation for key digital programs and initiatives, including United Way’s partnership with the NFL Constantly develop new and innovative tactics to engage our online community and introduce new users to the United Way brand and its community impact. Own and evolve the formal social media Strategy and Guidelines documents for United Way Worldwide to ensure a consistant and brand-compliant digital presence for our network of local United Ways. Meet regularly with subject matter experts around the organization to prioritize their key messaging for UWW’s social channels. Lead paid social promotions as needed. Provide direct support for engaging United Way Worldwide online donors via social media channels. Other duties as assigned.

ABOUT UNITED WAY WORLDWIDE:

United Way Worldwide seeks diverse, qualified professionals who want to make a difference in the world. If you are passionate about your work and desire to help others achieve enhanced education, income, and health, United Way Worldwide is the place for you.

United Way Worldwide is an equal opportunity employer. We evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status, age, and other legally protected characteristics. The EEO is the Law poster is available here: http://www.dol.gov/ofccp/regs/compliance/posters/pdf/eeopost.pdf. If you need a reasonable accommodation because of a disability for any part of the employment process, please e-mail katherine.graham@uww.unitedway.org or call 703-836-7100, ext. 324 and provide the nature of your request and your contact information.

We are a charter member of Employers of National Service and encourage AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni to apply.

United Way Worldwide is located in Old Town Alexandria, VA. We offer competitive salary and excellent benefits including: health, dental, life, short-term and long-term disability, employee assistance program, 403(b) plan, tuition assistance, paid time off, family sick leave, medical appointment leave, free parking, onsite gym, monthly volunteering opportunities, and more.

QUALIFICATIONS: