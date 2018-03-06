IMMEDIATE OPENING - 2 positions available for an experienced Cake Decorator/Pastry Chef at a 4.5 Star Yelp rated family owned and operated bakery in Centreville, VA. Position requires the ability to replicate customer provided designs for wedding cakes, celebration cakes, cupcakes, decorative cookies, cake pops, etc. Must produce consistent product including but not limited to morning pastries, afternoon desserts, cheesecake, fresh baked breads, macaroons, etc. Must work quickly, efficiently and maintain a clean working environment at all times. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. and be on your feet for long periods of time.

Must have 2-5 years experience in similar field. Culinary degree is preferred.

Email resume to potomacpastries@gmail.com.