This position has a duel reporting structure to the COO and Senior VP of International Programs. The Senior Administrative Assistant (AA) is responsible for providing high-level administrative support. The Administrative Assistant serves as the primary point of contact for all matters that pertain to the COO and International Program teams. S/he must be comfortable working in a diverse global organization that is mission- driven and results oriented. The ideal individual will have the ability to exercise good judgment, have strong written and verbal communication, administrative, organizational skills and be able to maintain a balance between competing priorities. S/he will have the ability to work under pressure at times and will know how to handle confidential matters with discretion. The Administrative Assistant will play a critical role in ensuring smooth day-to-day operations for the COO, Sr. VP of International Programs (IP), and the Senior Program Directors.

Main Responsibilities

Executive Level Support

Performs a variety of administrative tasks including calendar management for the COO and Sr. VP, IP

Responsible for scheduling and serves as the primary back up for all administrative tasks for the Executive Assistant to the CEO.

Interfaces effectively and professionally with senior level staff both internally and externally.

Sets up and prioritizes meetings in order to maximize the time of the COO and Sr. VP, IP

Works with the technical leads to compile briefing packs with talking points and background reading required for meetings.

Responds, as appropriate, on behalf of the COO/ Sr. VP, IP to invitations and requests for information.

Maintains all files for the IP teams

Drafts correspondence on behalf of the COO/ Sr. VP, IP

Manages all travel logistics , including securing the appropriate travel documents, i.e. Visas, for both domestic & international for the COO/ Sr. VP, IP

Processes expense reports and handles the IP credit card

Assists with the budget expenditures for IP

Organizes meetings, retreats and conferences.

May negotiates rates with hotels and vendors on behalf of the organization.

Performs additional administrative duties as needed.

International Programs Teams Support

Provides general support and assistance to the Sr. Directors of each practice area.

Assists with the planning and organizing of weekly IP meetings, such as Monday morning round up, Senior Management Team (SMT), etc.

May attends and takes minutes for meetings at the request of the COO and/or Sr. VP, IP

Assist in managing travel logistics both domestic & international.

Arranges all bookings with hotels, catering, transportation and any other requirements when needed.

Processes expense reports and ensure timely handling and reimbursements.

Support processing of consultant contracts

Qualifications needed to be successful on the job

The Sr. Administrative Assistant will have a demonstrated commitment to Plan International’s Mission and a willingness to embrace and work according to the organization’s core values; accountability, passion, integrity, respect, and excellence.

In addition, the individual will have a commitment to adhering to Plan’s Child Protection Standards and protecting the wellbeing of children in any situation that may arise.

Skills needed to be successful on the job:

Strong oral and written communication skills

Strong editing and proof-reading skills

Ability to manage multiple demands and priorities, and negotiate timelines

Excellent customer service and interpersonal skills; ability to maintain a high degree of professionalism in all circumstances

Ability to look forward, anticipate needs, and plan accordingly

Ability to establish and sustain interpersonal and professional relationships with Plan staff in overseas offices, in donor organizations and in peer organizations

Ability to maintain high level of confidentiality

Full English language fluency required

Administrative skills and advanced knowledge of computer applications (MS-Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree required

Experienced advanced knowledge of computer applications (MS-Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

7+ years’ experience working directly for a COO or senior executive in an administrative role

Physical Demands

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

Work Environment

Typical office environment

Job is based in the Plan’s Washington, DC Office

Occasional domestic travel may be required

Occasional evenings and weekends required

Ability to work hours outside of a normal workday may be required

Key Interactions

Within Plan International USA

Senior Leadership Team, managers, staff

Within the Global Plan World

Visiting Field staff, International, Country and/ or National Office staff

Outside Plan