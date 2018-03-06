Senior Administrative Assistant
- Employer
- PLAN INTERNATIONAL USA
- Location
- Washington, DC
- Posted
- Mar 06, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 10, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
This position has a duel reporting structure to the COO and Senior VP of International Programs. The Senior Administrative Assistant (AA) is responsible for providing high-level administrative support. The Administrative Assistant serves as the primary point of contact for all matters that pertain to the COO and International Program teams. S/he must be comfortable working in a diverse global organization that is mission- driven and results oriented. The ideal individual will have the ability to exercise good judgment, have strong written and verbal communication, administrative, organizational skills and be able to maintain a balance between competing priorities. S/he will have the ability to work under pressure at times and will know how to handle confidential matters with discretion. The Administrative Assistant will play a critical role in ensuring smooth day-to-day operations for the COO, Sr. VP of International Programs (IP), and the Senior Program Directors.
Main Responsibilities
Executive Level Support
- Performs a variety of administrative tasks including calendar management for the COO and Sr. VP, IP
- Responsible for scheduling and serves as the primary back up for all administrative tasks for the Executive Assistant to the CEO.
- Interfaces effectively and professionally with senior level staff both internally and externally.
- Sets up and prioritizes meetings in order to maximize the time of the COO and Sr. VP, IP
- Works with the technical leads to compile briefing packs with talking points and background reading required for meetings.
- Responds, as appropriate, on behalf of the COO/ Sr. VP, IP to invitations and requests for information.
- Maintains all files for the IP teams
- Drafts correspondence on behalf of the COO/ Sr. VP, IP
- Manages all travel logistics , including securing the appropriate travel documents, i.e. Visas, for both domestic & international for the COO/ Sr. VP, IP
- Processes expense reports and handles the IP credit card
- Assists with the budget expenditures for IP
- Organizes meetings, retreats and conferences.
- May negotiates rates with hotels and vendors on behalf of the organization.
- Performs additional administrative duties as needed.
International Programs Teams Support
- Provides general support and assistance to the Sr. Directors of each practice area.
- Assists with the planning and organizing of weekly IP meetings, such as Monday morning round up, Senior Management Team (SMT), etc.
- May attends and takes minutes for meetings at the request of the COO and/or Sr. VP, IP
- Assist in managing travel logistics both domestic & international.
- Arranges all bookings with hotels, catering, transportation and any other requirements when needed.
- Processes expense reports and ensure timely handling and reimbursements.
- Support processing of consultant contracts
Qualifications needed to be successful on the job
The Sr. Administrative Assistant will have a demonstrated commitment to Plan International’s Mission and a willingness to embrace and work according to the organization’s core values; accountability, passion, integrity, respect, and excellence.
In addition, the individual will have a commitment to adhering to Plan’s Child Protection Standards and protecting the wellbeing of children in any situation that may arise.
Skills needed to be successful on the job:
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Strong editing and proof-reading skills
- Ability to manage multiple demands and priorities, and negotiate timelines
- Excellent customer service and interpersonal skills; ability to maintain a high degree of professionalism in all circumstances
- Ability to look forward, anticipate needs, and plan accordingly
- Ability to establish and sustain interpersonal and professional relationships with Plan staff in overseas offices, in donor organizations and in peer organizations
- Ability to maintain high level of confidentiality
- Full English language fluency required
- Administrative skills and advanced knowledge of computer applications (MS-Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Education and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree required
- Experienced advanced knowledge of computer applications (MS-Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
- 7+ years’ experience working directly for a COO or senior executive in an administrative role
Physical Demands
Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the job.
Work Environment
- Typical office environment
- Job is based in the Plan’s Washington, DC Office
- Occasional domestic travel may be required
- Occasional evenings and weekends required
- Ability to work hours outside of a normal workday may be required
Key Interactions
Within Plan International USA
- Senior Leadership Team, managers, staff
Within the Global Plan World
- Visiting Field staff, International, Country and/ or National Office staff
Outside Plan
- Visitors and guests from peer organizations, USG staff at USAID, the State Department, and other institutions as required