Global Impact
Alexandria, Virginia
Mar 06, 2018
Apr 10, 2018
Accountant, Management
Nonprofit
Executive (Director, VP, Department Head, etc)
Full Time

Position Overview   

The Business and Fiscal Services Director is the primary interface between Global Impact and its fiscal clients. The BFSD will supervise staff and ensure timely, accurate and high quality financial services for Global Impact’s fiscal agency clients. This includes working closely with Global Impact Accounting and Partner Solutions Teams for routine transactional processing.  The BFSD will also manage annual audit, 990 and other compliance functions.  Additionally, the BFSD will also provide the CBFSO and Global Impact with technical advice on internal accounting practices.

Major Responsibilities

  • Responsible for managing and providing fiscal services to clients. Primarily fiscal agency and fiscal sponsorship.
  • Provide technical guidance and advice to external clients and GI Accounting team
  • Manage shared services with GI Accounting team for external clients
  • Manage general ledger of external clients.
  • Manage donor advised funds and fiscal sponsorships with CBO
  • Communicate and liaise with clients in coordination with other GI units
  • Triage client requests
  • Reviews client agreements and establishes service delivery mechanisms with GI Accounting team
  • Supports budget and financial analytical work for GI with CBFSO including maintaining profitability metrics for fiscal services.

Qualifications & Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree
  • CPA strongly preferred
  • At least 15 years’ experience in finance
  • At least 5 years managing a team
  • Experience in public accounting is highly desirable
  • Successful experience providing non-audit accounting services to clients
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills.
  • Customer service focus is essential.
  • Strong interpersonal skills and an effective team player.
  • Ability to multitask and prioritize; must be organized.
  • Must be available to travel locally.
  • Experience using Great Plains and Management Reporter
  • MS Office suite experience.

