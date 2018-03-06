Position Overview

The Business and Fiscal Services Director is the primary interface between Global Impact and its fiscal clients. The BFSD will supervise staff and ensure timely, accurate and high quality financial services for Global Impact’s fiscal agency clients. This includes working closely with Global Impact Accounting and Partner Solutions Teams for routine transactional processing. The BFSD will also manage annual audit, 990 and other compliance functions. Additionally, the BFSD will also provide the CBFSO and Global Impact with technical advice on internal accounting practices.

Major Responsibilities

Responsible for managing and providing fiscal services to clients. Primarily fiscal agency and fiscal sponsorship.

Provide technical guidance and advice to external clients and GI Accounting team

Manage shared services with GI Accounting team for external clients

Manage general ledger of external clients.

Manage donor advised funds and fiscal sponsorships with CBO

Communicate and liaise with clients in coordination with other GI units

Triage client requests

Reviews client agreements and establishes service delivery mechanisms with GI Accounting team

Supports budget and financial analytical work for GI with CBFSO including maintaining profitability metrics for fiscal services.

Qualifications & Requirements: