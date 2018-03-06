DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF MEDICAL ONCOLOGY



Maine Medical Center is seeking an experienced medical oncologist to serve as Director for its Division of Medical Oncology and newly launched statewide oncology program – the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network (MHCCN). In this role, the Director will build a robust medical oncology division and lead the recruitment and hiring of 5-6 medical oncologists across several tumor-specific areas including: lung/head & neck cancer; gastrointestinal, genitourinary, and hematological malignancy; and cancer genetics/molecular oncology.



The Maine Medical Center Cancer Institute (MMCCI) supports two multidisciplinary clinics the Breast Care Center (breast cancer program) and Thoracic Oncology; a robust gynecology oncology program; neuro-oncology; growing surgical oncology program; and highly interactive radiation oncology program. Maine Medical Center (MMC) is also in the midst of the recruitment and development of a highly innovative and evidenced-based Hemostasis and Thrombosis Service in the Division of Hematology. This is an exciting time to lead and participate in the expansive growth of cancer programs at MMC and the MHCCN.



In addition to significant clinical experience (7 to 10 years), we are seeking an individual with an established national profile with a proven track record of successful leadership in a progressive academic medical center/health system environment. Demonstrable experience and commitment to cancer clinical trials is highly desirable and/or clinical translational research interests would add value.



MaineHealth is a not-for-profit family of leading high-quality providers and other healthcare organizations working together so their communities are the healthiest in America, leading the way in promoting public health and wellness in Maine. MaineHealth is headquartered in Portland and is ranked among the nation's top 100 integrated healthcare delivery networks.



Maine Medical Center (MMC) has 637 licensed beds and is the state’s leading tertiary care hospital and Level I Trauma Center, with a full complement of residencies and fellowships and integration with Tufts University Medical School, serving as the flagship of MaineHealth’s integrated delivery system in southern and central Maine and New Hampshire.



The selected candidate will also have a major role in leading our curriculum development as part of the MaineTrack expansion through our affiliation with the Tufts University School of Medicine. The selected candidate will received an appointment at the appropriate rank at Tufts University School of Medicine.. The Director will also serve as the liaison between MMC and the MaineHealth system as it relates to the provision of integrated, patient-centered cancer care with an emphasis on providing access to state-of-the-art cancer care on clinical trials.



The candidate is expected to have completed a residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Medical Oncology and/or oncology and hematology and be Board Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in these disciplines. The clinical components of the position require experience in the full range of solid tumor oncology and/or malignant hematology; contemporary cancer practice building on an evolving evidence basis that is patient-centered and quality-driven; and clinical trials. In addition to excellent clinical skills, the ideal candidate will have strong interpersonal and leadership skills, and the ability to work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary team environment in a large and dynamic health system and flagship medical center.



Situated on the Maine coast, Portland offers the best of urban sophistication combined with small-town friendliness. Just two hours north of Boston, this is an exceptionally diverse and vibrant community. For more information, please contact Alison C. Nathanson, Director, MaineHealth Physician Recruitment Center at (207) 661-7383 or nathaa@mainehealth.org.