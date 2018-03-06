MEDICAL ONCOLOGISTS, DIVISION OF MEDICAL ONCOLOGY

(Lung/Head and Neck Cancer; Gastrointestinal, Genitourinary, and Hematological Malignancies; and Cancer Genetics/Molecular Oncology)

Maine Medical Center is seeking 5-6 medical oncologists in addition to a new Division Director to join its reinvigorated Division of Medical Oncology and newly launched statewide oncology program – the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network (MHCCN).

The selected candidates will be expected to have demonstrable disease-focused expertise across the spectrum of tumor types including lung and head & neck cancer; gastrointestinal, genitourinary, and hematological malignancies; and/or cancer genetics/molecular oncology. Clinical care and oncology expertise will include inpatient consult service; outpatient clinics devoted to solid tumor oncology and malignant hematological diseases; working with the cancer hospitalist service at Maine Medical Center for inpatient care; commitment to clinical trials; and an interest in contemporary cancer practice building on an evolving evidence basis that is patient-centered and quality-driven.

MaineHealth is a not-for-profit family of leading high-quality providers and other healthcare organizations working together so their communities are the healthiest in America, leading the way in promoting public health and wellness in Maine. MaineHealth is headquartered in Portland and is ranked among the nation's top 100 integrated healthcare delivery networks.

Maine Medical Center (MMC) has 637 licensed beds and is the state’s leading tertiary care hospital and Level I Trauma Center, with a full complement of residencies and fellowships and integration with Tufts University Medical School, serving as the flagship of MaineHealth’s integrated delivery system in southern and central Maine and New Hampshire. The selected candidates will also have a major role in developing our curriculum development as part of the MaineTrack expansion through our affiliation with the Tufts University School of Medicine. Candidates will receive a faculty appointment at the appropriate rank at Tufts University School of Medicine.

Candidates will have completed a residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Medical Oncology, Hematology, or both and be Board Certified/Board Eligible by the American Board of Internal Medicine in these disciplines. The clinical components of the position require vigorous training and/or clinical experience in the full range of solid tumor oncology and malignant hematological disorders. In addition to excellent clinical skills, the ideal candidates will have strong interpersonal skills, demonstrable potential for professional growth, and the ability to work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary team environment in a large and dynamic health system and flagship medical center.

We are seeking individuals with a track record of successful training, scholarship, commitment to cancer clinical trials, and/or clinical care in a progressive academic setting/health system environment. There are prospects for outreach consultative practice throughout the MHCCN and clinical translational research interests would add value. We will consider candidates who are completing fellowship training or a junior faculty/physician for these positions.

Situated on the Maine coast, Portland offers the best of urban sophistication combined with small-town friendliness. Just two hours north of Boston, this is an exceptionally diverse and vibrant community. For more information, please contact Alison C. Nathanson, Director, MaineHealth Physician Recruitment Center at (207) 661-7383 or nathaa@mainehealth.org.