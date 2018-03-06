The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the University of Maryland (UM) Alumni Relations office, overseeing all business and finance operations for the Office of Alumni Relations and the UM Alumni Association. The CFO is the primary liaison to the Alumni Association Board of Governors volunteer finance committee, and manages the sales and facilities staff for the Riggs Alumni Center.

This person is responsible for oversight of the annual independent audit for the association, human resources for alumni association staff, and is the point of contact for all insurance and legal counsel matters related to the association.

Specific duties include, but are not limited to, directing all financial planning, budgeting, business and investment activities for the association; developing and monitoring internal control policies, procedures, and guidelines; preparing all financial statements, business activity reports, annual budgets; administering a comprehensive human resources program, including recruiting, hiring, training, performance management, and benefit plans that adhere to federal and state regulations as well as preparing all required reports; supervision of staff.

This position directly supervises the sales staff who manages the marketing and execution of the rental event business at the alumni center. Additionally, the CFO supervises the facility staff who manages the maintenance of the 77,000 square foot event and office space facility, and to ensure a safe and compliant environment for its occupants. The CFO and his/her team are responsible for a $1 million annual revenue goal for rental of the event space. The position leads large scale projects including the oversight of budget for marketing, rental expenses, and facility management; monitoring of budget expenditures; enhancing and approving marketing plans to maximize rental income.