Director of Brand Design (Packaging)

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Rosslyn, Virginia
Salary
$180,000-$200,000 with bonus
Posted
Mar 06, 2018
Closes
Apr 10, 2018
Ref
AD216474
Function
Designer, Graphic Designer and Artist, Marketing and Public Relations
Industry
Retail
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a top employer in the DC Metro Area to identify an experienced and strategic Director of Brand Packaging Design to lead change within the organization.  

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and drive the design vision, brand strategies, design execution within the organization
  • Manage a team of division’s design leads
  • Lead the implementation of design and strategic visual communication into the brand building and product development process
  • Ensure brand image and designs are in line with business objectives
  • Work closely with marketing, consumer research and structural packaging to develop strategies that inspire consumers and the company’s banding standards
  • Develop KPIs to track and measure impact of design
  • Lead implementation of an asset management tool and creation design and packaging-related guidelines and standards

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • At least 10 years of consumer marketing, e-commerce, package design in a FMCG or CPG
  • Extensive experience in design agency in account management, strategic planning, creative leadership or executive management function. 
  • Ability to create and execute a strategy that will motive a team and impact organizational change 
  • Proven strategic, creative and leadership experience

Qualified candidates should send their resume to Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

