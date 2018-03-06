Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a top employer in the DC Metro Area to identify an experienced and strategic Director of Brand Packaging Design to lead change within the organization.

Responsibilities:

Develop and drive the design vision, brand strategies, design execution within the organization

Manage a team of division’s design leads

Lead the implementation of design and strategic visual communication into the brand building and product development process

Ensure brand image and designs are in line with business objectives

Work closely with marketing, consumer research and structural packaging to develop strategies that inspire consumers and the company’s banding standards

Develop KPIs to track and measure impact of design

Lead implementation of an asset management tool and creation design and packaging-related guidelines and standards

Qualifications/Background Profile:

At least 10 years of consumer marketing, e-commerce, package design in a FMCG or CPG

Extensive experience in design agency in account management, strategic planning, creative leadership or executive management function.

Ability to create and execute a strategy that will motive a team and impact organizational change

Proven strategic, creative and leadership experience

Qualified candidates should send their resume to Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!