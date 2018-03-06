Director of Brand Design (Packaging)
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Rosslyn, Virginia
- Salary
- $180,000-$200,000 with bonus
- Posted
- Mar 06, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 10, 2018
- Ref
- AD216474
- Industry
- Retail
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group has partnered with a top employer in the DC Metro Area to identify an experienced and strategic Director of Brand Packaging Design to lead change within the organization.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and drive the design vision, brand strategies, design execution within the organization
- Manage a team of division’s design leads
- Lead the implementation of design and strategic visual communication into the brand building and product development process
- Ensure brand image and designs are in line with business objectives
- Work closely with marketing, consumer research and structural packaging to develop strategies that inspire consumers and the company’s banding standards
- Develop KPIs to track and measure impact of design
- Lead implementation of an asset management tool and creation design and packaging-related guidelines and standards
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- At least 10 years of consumer marketing, e-commerce, package design in a FMCG or CPG
- Extensive experience in design agency in account management, strategic planning, creative leadership or executive management function.
- Ability to create and execute a strategy that will motive a team and impact organizational change
- Proven strategic, creative and leadership experience
