Director of Gynecology

The University of Virginia Elson Student Health Center is seeking a Director of Gynecology. This position will provide comprehensive outpatient clinical gynecology services to the students of the University of Virginia as well as work collaboratively and consult with General Medicine, Counseling and Psychological Services, Office of Health Promotion, Student Disability Access Center, the University of Virginia School of Medicine/Health System, and the local community professionals about individual students and concerning policy and programmatic issues related to women's health. This position will coordinate, teach and supervise staff, resident trainees and medical students rotating through the Gynecology Section.

The search will remain open until filled.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply by April l, 2018, as this is when review of the materials will begin.

To apply, candidates must submit a Candidate Profile through Jobs@UVa (https://jobs.virginia.edu).

The University of Virginia is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer.

Women, minorities, veterans and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Apply Here: http://www.Click2Apply.net/nq4nz7n8qqvbczg2





PI101424467