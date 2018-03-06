Recruiting Assistant

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
McLean, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Mar 06, 2018
Closes
Apr 10, 2018
Ref
AD216326
Function
Human Resources
Industry
Government Contractor
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

Are you a highly organized Recruiter who likes to work in a fast-paced environment? If so, then we have the contract opportunity for you! Sparks Group has partnered with a leading Government Contractor in the area to support this immediate need. Apply now or call 703-821-1911!

Responsibilities:

  • Collect job descriptions for open positions
  • Attend various events to collect resumes and screen potential candidates
  • Assist with scheduling interviews and calendar management 
  • Maintain applicant file system

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • Bachelor's degree required
  • 2-4 years recruiting experience
  • Campus recruiting experience preferred
  • 30% travel required

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

