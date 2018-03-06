Recruiting Assistant
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- McLean, Virginia
- Salary
- Competitive pay
- Posted
- Mar 06, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 10, 2018
- Ref
- AD216326
- Function
- Human Resources
- Industry
- Government Contractor
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Are you a highly organized Recruiter who likes to work in a fast-paced environment? If so, then we have the contract opportunity for you! Sparks Group has partnered with a leading Government Contractor in the area to support this immediate need. Apply now or call 703-821-1911!
Responsibilities:
- Collect job descriptions for open positions
- Attend various events to collect resumes and screen potential candidates
- Assist with scheduling interviews and calendar management
- Maintain applicant file system
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- Bachelor's degree required
- 2-4 years recruiting experience
- Campus recruiting experience preferred
- 30% travel required
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
