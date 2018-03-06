Job Summary/Company:

Are you a highly organized Recruiter who likes to work in a fast-paced environment? If so, then we have the contract opportunity for you! Sparks Group has partnered with a leading Government Contractor in the area to support this immediate need. Apply now or call 703-821-1911!

Responsibilities:

Collect job descriptions for open positions

Attend various events to collect resumes and screen potential candidates

Assist with scheduling interviews and calendar management

Maintain applicant file system

Qualifications/Background Profile:

Bachelor's degree required

2-4 years recruiting experience

Campus recruiting experience preferred

30% travel required

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!