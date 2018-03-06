Maryland Development of Housing and Community Development

Loan/Insurance Underwriter II

Recruitment # 18-001733-0002

Deadline: 3/19/2018

Hourly Range: $23.92 - $31.12

Location: Lanham, Maryland

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is a national leader in community development and affordable housing. The Division of Community Development Administration is seeking two Loan/Insurance Underwriters. These positions are responsible for evaluating, analyzing, negotiating, and underwriting requests for Small Business lending. The incumbents will assist with identifying other lending opportunities to assist in the promotion of other lines of business; such as energy efficiency and multi-family development.

Candidate must have a A bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Management, Finance or related field and two years of experience evaluating the risk involved in granting loans or insurance for multi-family housing or commercial projects. Must provide college transcripts.

For more information and to apply online, please visit: https://www.jobapscloud.com/MD/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=18&R2=001733&R3=0002

EOE.