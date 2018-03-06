Loan/Insurance Underwriter II

7 days left

Employer
STATE DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING
Location
Lanham, Maryland
Salary
Hourly Range: $23.92 - $31.12
Posted
Mar 06, 2018
Closes
Mar 19, 2018
Function
Analyst, Business, Finance
Industry
Government and Public Services, State & Local
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Maryland Development of Housing and Community Development

 

Loan/Insurance Underwriter II

 

Recruitment # 18-001733-0002

 

Deadline: 3/19/2018

 

Hourly Range: $23.92 - $31.12

 

Location: Lanham, Maryland

 

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is a national leader in community development and affordable housing. The Division of Community Development Administration is seeking two Loan/Insurance Underwriters. These positions are responsible for evaluating, analyzing, negotiating, and underwriting requests for Small Business lending.  The incumbents will assist with identifying other lending opportunities to assist in the promotion of other lines of business; such as energy efficiency and multi-family development.  

 

Candidate must have a  A bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Management, Finance or related field and two years of experience evaluating the risk involved in granting loans or insurance for multi-family housing or commercial projects. Must provide college transcripts. 

 

For more information and to apply online, please visit: https://www.jobapscloud.com/MD/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=18&R2=001733&R3=0002

 

 EOE.

 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this