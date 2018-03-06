Claims Manager

Due to an upcoming retirement, Loudoun Mutual Insurance Company is seeking a Claims Manager. This position has the potential to be at the officer level and is responsible for all aspects of Company’s claims handling including the management of staff, independent and inside claims’ adjusters. It involves the oversight of the claim litigation process and interaction with the Company Board of Directors. Loudoun Mutual’s claims are predominately property related, but the successful candidate will also have experience with casualty claims handling. Loudoun Mutual has a long tradition of serving and helping our policyholders and independent agents especially at the time of a loss. Founded in 1849, Loudoun Mutual is one Virginia’s oldest insurance companies and is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. We offer a competitive compensation package and an excellent, stable, team oriented, work environment where there are strong, helpful, inter-department relationships.

Qualifications to be considered for this position:

Bachelor Degree or relevant experience in business, insurance, or a related discipline with five years claims management experience.

In-depth knowledge of claims handling principles, regulations, and insurance coverages.

Familiarity with legal principles and tort law and ability to apply that knowledge to the claims adjustment process.

Above average mechanical aptitude, including a working knowledge of building terms, descriptions and construction techniques.

An understanding of reinsurance and the administration of reinsurance contracts.

Skilled in the use of Microsoft Office products, especially spread sheets and a working knowledge of claims estimating software.

Valid driver’s license.

Loudoun Mutual Insurance is an equal opportunity employer; all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

Resumes should be emailed to: HR@loudounmutual.com