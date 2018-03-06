Administrative Assistant

Employer
Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP)
Location
Bethesda, Maryland
Posted
Mar 06, 2018
Closes
Apr 10, 2018
Function
Administrative, Entry Level and Intern
Industry
Nonprofit
Hours
Full Time

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), a non-profit medical professional association, is seeking an Administrative Assistant to provide administrative support for selected projects in multiple program areas and in general for the Executive Director.  Will report directly to the Executive Director.

Activities will include, but are not limited to:

  • Performing various administrative tasks (e.g., correspondence, scheduling conference calls)
  • Performing routine volunteer / member communications
  • Maintaining digital and paper files and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)
  • Setting up surveys and performing routine website tasks
  • Assisting the Executive Director (calendar, phone, scheduling calls and meetings)
  • Assisting AMP staff with events and projects

Skills & Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and experience. Coursework in the life sciences a plus.
  • At least one year of relevant experience
  • Ability to be a team player, dependable, willing to assist as needed
  • Excellent organizational skills; strong attention to detail and accuracy
  • Ability to adapt to changing priorities and meet deadlines
  • Ability to “manage up” to maintain priorities
  • Strong written and oral communication skills
  • Must have excellent computer/MS Word skills

How to Apply:

For a detailed job description and to apply, please visit: http://www.faseb.org/employment

Please send a cover letter with your resume. Salary Range: $38,000 - $43,000.

About AMP:

AMP is conveniently located in Bethesda, Maryland, close to Routes 270 and 495. AMP offers competitive pay, an outstanding benefits package, a convenient location to major thoroughfares, free parking and the opportunity to work with a motivated and enthusiastic staff in supporting molecular diagnostics professionals from around the world. 

For more information on the Association for Molecular Pathology, please visit: http://www.amp.org

EOE 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this