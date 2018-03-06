The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), a non-profit medical professional association, is seeking an Administrative Assistant to provide administrative support for selected projects in multiple program areas and in general for the Executive Director. Will report directly to the Executive Director.

Activities will include, but are not limited to:

Performing various administrative tasks (e.g., correspondence, scheduling conference calls)

Performing routine volunteer / member communications

Maintaining digital and paper files and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Setting up surveys and performing routine website tasks

Assisting the Executive Director (calendar, phone, scheduling calls and meetings)

Assisting AMP staff with events and projects

Skills & Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and experience. Coursework in the life sciences a plus.

At least one year of relevant experience

Ability to be a team player, dependable, willing to assist as needed

Excellent organizational skills; strong attention to detail and accuracy

Ability to adapt to changing priorities and meet deadlines

Ability to “manage up” to maintain priorities

Strong written and oral communication skills

Must have excellent computer/MS Word skills

How to Apply:

For a detailed job description and to apply, please visit: http://www.faseb.org/employment

Please send a cover letter with your resume. Salary Range: $38,000 - $43,000.

About AMP:

AMP is conveniently located in Bethesda, Maryland, close to Routes 270 and 495. AMP offers competitive pay, an outstanding benefits package, a convenient location to major thoroughfares, free parking and the opportunity to work with a motivated and enthusiastic staff in supporting molecular diagnostics professionals from around the world.

For more information on the Association for Molecular Pathology, please visit: http://www.amp.org

EOE