Driver Wanted
- Employer
- Standard Office Supply
- Location
- MD/DC Market
- Salary
- Hourly worker
- Posted
- Mar 06, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 10, 2018
- Ref
- 03DW
- Function
- Driver
- Industry
- Delivery and Transportation
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Office Supply dealer is seeking a driver/delivery person for daily local deliveries in the MD/DC market. Clean driving record required. Must be able to pass background checks and DDOT test.
