Driver Wanted

Employer
Standard Office Supply
Location
MD/DC Market
Salary
Hourly worker
Posted
Mar 06, 2018
Closes
Apr 10, 2018
Ref
03DW
Function
Driver
Industry
Delivery and Transportation
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Office Supply dealer is seeking a driver/delivery person for daily local deliveries in the MD/DC market.  Clean driving record required.  Must be able to pass background checks and DDOT test.

