Education Associate

Employer
Civil War Trust
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Mar 06, 2018
Closes
Apr 10, 2018
Function
Other
Industry
Nonprofit
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

The right candidate should, upon reading this announcement, jump out of their chair, then calm down, collect thoughts and resources, and start the application process. The Civil War Trust, America’s largest non-profit battlefield preservation organization, is seeking an enthusiastic workhorse/historian/content creator with a passion for protecting American battlefield land and the history it represents.

The Education Associate is responsible for:

  • Creating and publishing historical content online
  • Helping to implement K-12 and adult education programs
  • Assisting with various education events, projects and video shoots
  • Conducting research in support of Civil War Trust objectives

The ideal candidate is a prolific writer, a solid communicator, an experienced researcher, a tech-savvy content builder with a demonstrable knowledge of the Civil War and/or the American Revolution, a competent administrator, and an experienced manager of small projects. Video production and interpretation skills are a plus.   Candidates must have a strong work ethic, be able to thrive in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment, have a bachelors degree (preferably in history or education) and have at least three years of experience working full time in a professional environment, preferably one associated with history or historic preservation. Some travel, mostly to battlefield-centric locations, is desired.

The Civil War Trust offers an array of benefits to the successful candidate and salary is commensurate with experience. The Education Associate works out of the Trust's headquarters office in Washington, D.C., and reports to an energetic duo of passionate educator/historians.

This is an interesting and fun, full-time position which will be exceedingly rewarding for the right candidate. The ultimate goal of this position is to help to permanently preserve America’s hallowed battlegrounds associated with the Civil War, Revolutionary War and the War of 1812.  To apply, please forward a cover letter, resume, three references, and two writing samples of 2-4 pages each via e-mail to Garry Adelman, Director of History and Education at:educationassociate@civilwar.org or by mail to:

Civil War Trust 
Attn: Garry Adelman 
Civil War Trust 
1156 15th Street, N.W. 
Suite 900 
Washington, DC 20005

[No phone calls, please.]

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Education Associate

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this