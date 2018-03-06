The right candidate should, upon reading this announcement, jump out of their chair, then calm down, collect thoughts and resources, and start the application process. The Civil War Trust, America’s largest non-profit battlefield preservation organization, is seeking an enthusiastic workhorse/historian/content creator with a passion for protecting American battlefield land and the history it represents.

The Education Associate is responsible for:

Creating and publishing historical content online

Helping to implement K-12 and adult education programs

Assisting with various education events, projects and video shoots

Conducting research in support of Civil War Trust objectives

The ideal candidate is a prolific writer, a solid communicator, an experienced researcher, a tech-savvy content builder with a demonstrable knowledge of the Civil War and/or the American Revolution, a competent administrator, and an experienced manager of small projects. Video production and interpretation skills are a plus. Candidates must have a strong work ethic, be able to thrive in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment, have a bachelors degree (preferably in history or education) and have at least three years of experience working full time in a professional environment, preferably one associated with history or historic preservation. Some travel, mostly to battlefield-centric locations, is desired.

The Civil War Trust offers an array of benefits to the successful candidate and salary is commensurate with experience. The Education Associate works out of the Trust's headquarters office in Washington, D.C., and reports to an energetic duo of passionate educator/historians.

This is an interesting and fun, full-time position which will be exceedingly rewarding for the right candidate. The ultimate goal of this position is to help to permanently preserve America’s hallowed battlegrounds associated with the Civil War, Revolutionary War and the War of 1812. To apply, please forward a cover letter, resume, three references, and two writing samples of 2-4 pages each via e-mail to Garry Adelman, Director of History and Education at:educationassociate@civilwar.org or by mail to:

Civil War Trust

Attn: Garry Adelman

Civil War Trust

1156 15th Street, N.W.

Suite 900

Washington, DC 20005

[No phone calls, please.]