Health Policy Research Analyst to support Medical Benefits and Reimbursement Division in Aurora, Colorado. This position will focus on researching health care commercial best practices and updating and maintaining currency of 20+ reimbursement systems. This role will work side-by-side with clinicians and government members, to process and support the reimbursement policy impacting the payment of medical claims for new and existing benefits provided through TRICARE’s purchased care health plan. Successful Candidate will: Conducts research, reviews and analyzes unforeseen, highly complex, technical, programmatic or policy issues related to health benefits management, reimbursement methodologies, cost containment, and health program efficiency and effectiveness. Performs reviews, special analyses, studies, and evaluations of the health care requirements necessary for implementation by statute and or agency direction. Analyze claims and other data to establish trends and patterns for the development of reimbursement policy Keeps current on industry and government trends and best practices in health care benefit delivery and reimbursement systems. Advises and participates in the formulation and development of recommendations for legislative amendments, regulations, guidelines, and policies/procedures related to national managed care issues. Prepares/updates various information/decision papers/briefs to provide potential options and recommendations. Researches complex and atypical inquiries received through congressional liaison offices, higher-level DoD offices, or other external sources. Maintains currency on health care issues at the national level to ensure fluency on issues requiring analyses. Provide financial, contract and administrative analysis, and review portions of projects, including reviewing medical policy and benefits. Reviews vendor contracts’ compliance with government client’s expectations and legal requirements. Qualifications: Ability to undergo a background investigation which requires U.S. Citizenship. Relevant Bachelor's degree (business, public policy/administration, public health, political science, statistics, health care/hospital administration). Proficiency in common PC software, e.g., Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint and Word. Ability to write concise and relevant communications meant for distribution to a wide variety of audiences including beneficiaries, Congressional staff, clinicians, and internal stakeholders. Understanding of current trends in health care delivery systems. Creative, innovative thinker and problem-solver. Ability to work in a complex environment where requirements can be ambiguous. Strong communication, interpersonal, and teamwork skills. Solid analytical skills (both qualitative and quantitative). Ability to be flexible and handle multiple tasks. Plus: Understanding of Health and Benefits products, services and tools including vendor/carrier markets. Ability to compare products and services being offered and recommend client solutions. Proficiency with statistical applications. Proficient with database applications. Master’s degree in relevant field. Project management certification or experience. Please send resume and salary requirements to employment@axiom-rm.com. Visit us at: www.axiom-rm.com. Follow Us Facebook. www.facebook.com/AxiomRM LinkedIn. www.linkedin.com/company/axiomrm Equal Opportunity Employer