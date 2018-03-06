The American Association of Immunologists (AAI), a non-profit professional biomedical research association, seeks a Webmaster/Web Developer. This is a full-time, exempt position reporting to the Executive Director or Director of Communications.

Responsible for the design, development, implementation, usability, security, and management of all AAI websites, social media and digital assets. Assures functionality across browsers, operating systems, and devices. Works with all departments to execute digital strategies by developing informative, attractive, and easily accessible online content for publicizing AAI programs. Manages integration of web sites with third party eCommerce, AMS and transaction services; content updates; and content management system support. Responsible for all aspects of web performance including web analytics, search engine optimization, security, and PCI compliance. Oversees performance of web hosting and related web services contractors. Conducts research and advises on the application of new technologies to enhance AAI digital assets; includes development and execution of RFPs for services. SQL and AMS database administration experience a plus. This position is a member of the Technology Committee responsible for implementing AAI digital initiatives.

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Design, or related field preferred, plus demonstrated experience and certification. Familiarity with web standards. Three years proven Webmaster or Web Developer experience. Knowledge of HTML, XML, CSS, JavaScript, Lyris, SQL, Kentico, WordPress, Adobe Creative Suite including Dreamweaver, Illustrator, Photoshop, Acrobat, SEO, and server-side scripting.

Location close to metro station and on major bus routes. Competitive salary, outstanding benefits, and free parking or transportation subsidy available.

To apply, please send a cover letter, resume, and salary history to: resumes@faseb.org. or you can visit http://www.faseb.org/About-FASEB/Employment-Opportunities.aspx to apply and to view a detailed job description.

Applications sent directly to AAI will not be accepted.

EOE.

http://www.aai.org