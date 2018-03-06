Marketing Coordinator
- Location
- Frederick, Maryland
- Posted
- Mar 06, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 10, 2018
- Function
- Administrative, Marketing and Public Relations
- Industry
- Defense / Aerospace
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The marketing coordinator serves as a resource to the product marketing team and various other stakeholders in the assigned scope of work. Position will require moderate to high degree of independent thinking and action when working with partners, vendors, and agencies. Must possess excellent oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills, professional attitude, high level of initiative, project management skills, ability to multitask, and an attention to detail.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Manage the day to day workflow of marketing campaigns, including, but not limited to:
Marketing Campaign Execution
- Coordinates the implementation of marketing campaigns through multiple channels
- Creating project timelines and managing deliverables in accordance with business and marketing goals
- Ensure campaigns launch accurately, on time, and on budget
- Coordinating with resources – within marketing and across the organization – to assure deliverables are being met
- Assisting with updating a variety of templated marketing materials
- Tracking all projects and timelines and providing updates to Marketing Director
- Works with appropriate Marketing team members to coordinate development of marketing projects
- Includes print and digital ads, web pages, emails, flyers, various collateral, and exhibition-related projects
- Coordinates the execution of emails campaigns including:
- Maintains marketing email calendar
- Review email copy and links for accuracy
- Reviews with business owners for feedback and approval
- Works with Digital Coordinator to test and deploy
- Work with digital marketing team to coordinate social media efforts on multiple platforms including campaign performance
- Manages advertising campaigns
- Communicates and works closely with key organizational stakeholders
- Manages multiple projects and communicates status to manager
- Maintain marketing lists and contact data
- Perform any other duties or tasks as assigned or required
Report Preparation
- Setting up tracking systems for marketing campaigns and online activities
- Analyze campaign ROI by capturing and tracking campaign performance metrics including emails, web pages, banner and print ads, etc.
- Derive insights and recommend actions to improve performance
- Track and provide status reports on project milestones
- Develops monthly and annual project reports
REQUIRED EDUCATION, TRAINING, KNOWLEDGLE AND EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor’s Degree in a related field required or equivalent experience.
- 2-4 years of related work experience coordinating marketing campaigns and working with cross functional teams
- Working proficiency in Microsoft Office and Microsoft Office 365, including Excel
Core Skills, Competencies, and Characteristics
- Excellent project management skills, specifically maintaining tight schedules, budgets, and goals
- Precise attention to detail and excellent proofreading skills
- Ability to work effectively and efficiently, with a high-degree of precision, both independently and in a team environment
- Multi-task oriented, self-starter, self-sufficient and dependable
- Has a sense of urgency and pace to complete assignments and projects on a timely basis
- Excellent verbal, written, and proofreading skills
- Effective problem-solving skills in a fast-paced environment
- Strong analytical skills, e.g., the ability to analyze results to determine key findings
- Well-organized and self-motivated with a strong “can-do” attitude and work ethic
- Exceptional interpersonal skills to work effectively with a variety of individuals and personalities in a positive and professional manner.