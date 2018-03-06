The marketing coordinator serves as a resource to the product marketing team and various other stakeholders in the assigned scope of work. Position will require moderate to high degree of independent thinking and action when working with partners, vendors, and agencies. Must possess excellent oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills, professional attitude, high level of initiative, project management skills, ability to multitask, and an attention to detail.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage the day to day workflow of marketing campaigns, including, but not limited to:

Marketing Campaign Execution

Coordinates the implementation of marketing campaigns through multiple channels Creating project timelines and managing deliverables in accordance with business and marketing goals Ensure campaigns launch accurately, on time, and on budget Coordinating with resources – within marketing and across the organization – to assure deliverables are being met Assisting with updating a variety of templated marketing materials Tracking all projects and timelines and providing updates to Marketing Director

Works with appropriate Marketing team members to coordinate development of marketing projects Includes print and digital ads, web pages, emails, flyers, various collateral, and exhibition-related projects

Coordinates the execution of emails campaigns including: Maintains marketing email calendar Review email copy and links for accuracy Reviews with business owners for feedback and approval Works with Digital Coordinator to test and deploy

Work with digital marketing team to coordinate social media efforts on multiple platforms including campaign performance

Manages advertising campaigns

Communicates and works closely with key organizational stakeholders

Manages multiple projects and communicates status to manager

Maintain marketing lists and contact data

Perform any other duties or tasks as assigned or required

Report Preparation

Setting up tracking systems for marketing campaigns and online activities

Analyze campaign ROI by capturing and tracking campaign performance metrics including emails, web pages, banner and print ads, etc.

Derive insights and recommend actions to improve performance

Track and provide status reports on project milestones

Develops monthly and annual project reports

REQUIRED EDUCATION, TRAINING, KNOWLEDGLE AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s Degree in a related field required or equivalent experience.

2-4 years of related work experience coordinating marketing campaigns and working with cross functional teams

Working proficiency in Microsoft Office and Microsoft Office 365, including Excel

Core Skills, Competencies, and Characteristics