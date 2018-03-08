2. Assist, as directed, Merchandise Manager with the distribution of merchandise to all fund-raising events across the nation in an accurate and timely manner, as well as supplemental sales (i.e., headquarters orders).

3. Support and assist, as directed, the Merchandise Manager in managing purchase, receipt, delivery and quality of Friends of NRA merchandise and firearms as directed.

4. Act as liaison between Field Representatives and Field Operations Distribution Center, within divisional guidelines, to resolve merchandise and problems including lost, damaged, incorrect or duplicate merchandise and firearms.

5. Coordinate and assist in planning and development of the annual merchandise preview meeting, including creating vendor invitations, meeting layout, and other necessary logistics as assigned.

6. Track results of merchandise sales and analyze usage and trends with Friends of NRA database in an accurate and timely manner. Provide vendors with quarterly sales and updates. Work with Merchandise Manager to make continued recommendations for additional functions/improvements to current database.

7. Track results of firearm sales and analyze usage and trends on a daily basis with Friends of NRA event tracker site. Work with Merchandise Manager to create purchase orders and specification sheets. Provide vendors with quarterly sales reports and updates.

8. Assist, as directed, in the development of the annual Standard Package catalog and Vendor Direct online catalog including: write-ups, edits, and proofreading. Assist, as directed, with creation of special flyers, email blasts and other marketing efforts to share information with field staff on special purchasing or discount opportunities.

9. Assist, as directed, in the development of the annual Standard Package and Vendor Direct firearms marketing including: write-ups, edits and proofreading. Assist, as directed, with creation of special flyers, email blasts and other marketing efforts to share information with field staff on special purchasing or discount opportunities.

10. Track vendor direct merchandise orders, as well as vendor direct firearm orders, on a daily basis to ensure orders follow all department guidelines and operational procedures