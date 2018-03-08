Merchandise and Firearms Coordinator
- Employer
- National Rifle Association
- Location
- Fairfax, Virginia
- Salary
- Up to $40,000/year, DOQ
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 12, 2018
- Ref
- Merchandise and Firearms Coordinator
- Function
- Administrative, Marketing and Public Relations
- Industry
- Associations, Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
SUMMARY:
Responsible for buying and assisting the Merchandise Manager with delivery of firearms and merchandise to distribution points and fundraising events across the nation. Track inventory levels, trends and usage of merchandise and firearms through the event tracker system. Inform field staff of industry and package updates, changes, and promotions. Knowledge of and support for the mission of the National Rifle Association.
ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Create a forecast and buying schedule, within departmental guidelines, for various products including firearms. Maintain purchase order receiving schedule, in an accurate and timely manner, and assist with order placement on a weekly basis.
- Assist with tracking firearm order trends
- Maintain accurate BATFE state firearm restrictions for all firearms
2. Assist, as directed, Merchandise Manager with the distribution of merchandise to all fund-raising events across the nation in an accurate and timely manner, as well as supplemental sales (i.e., headquarters orders).
3. Support and assist, as directed, the Merchandise Manager in managing purchase, receipt, delivery and quality of Friends of NRA merchandise and firearms as directed.
4. Act as liaison between Field Representatives and Field Operations Distribution Center, within divisional guidelines, to resolve merchandise and problems including lost, damaged, incorrect or duplicate merchandise and firearms.
5. Coordinate and assist in planning and development of the annual merchandise preview meeting, including creating vendor invitations, meeting layout, and other necessary logistics as assigned.
6. Track results of merchandise sales and analyze usage and trends with Friends of NRA database in an accurate and timely manner. Provide vendors with quarterly sales and updates. Work with Merchandise Manager to make continued recommendations for additional functions/improvements to current database.
7. Track results of firearm sales and analyze usage and trends on a daily basis with Friends of NRA event tracker site. Work with Merchandise Manager to create purchase orders and specification sheets. Provide vendors with quarterly sales reports and updates.
8. Assist, as directed, in the development of the annual Standard Package catalog and Vendor Direct online catalog including: write-ups, edits, and proofreading. Assist, as directed, with creation of special flyers, email blasts and other marketing efforts to share information with field staff on special purchasing or discount opportunities.
9. Assist, as directed, in the development of the annual Standard Package and Vendor Direct firearms marketing including: write-ups, edits and proofreading. Assist, as directed, with creation of special flyers, email blasts and other marketing efforts to share information with field staff on special purchasing or discount opportunities.
10. Track vendor direct merchandise orders, as well as vendor direct firearm orders, on a daily basis to ensure orders follow all department guidelines and operational procedures
- Ensure all orders are processed to meet needed ship dates
- Act as liaison between field staff and vendors to correct any problems that arise with electronic orders in a timely manner
- Confirm damage, missing and not received merchandise and promptly notify the Finance team for event finalization
- Update featured product listing weekly to promote special purchases to the field and volunteers
11. Assist, as directed, in maintaining accurate and timely inventory of merchandise and firearms at Field Operations Distribution Center, NRA headquarters, events, suppliers and vendors, utilizing the Friends of NRA Event Tracker site.
12. Coordinate and assist, as directed, in preparations regarding the annual merchandise selection meeting. Track incoming samples and outgoing returns of all products between the NRA and approximately 150 vendors in an accurate and timely manner.
13. Perform other duties as assigned.
SCOPE:
High visibility with NRA staff, NRA Field Representatives, NRA members, vendors and general public. Limited exposure to NRA Board of Directors. Position functions in a fast paced work environment with minimal supervision. Occasional national travel required. Weekend work required. Ability to lift and carry 30-40 pound boxes necessary.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
Associates degree or minimum of five years purchasing experience required.
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES:
Excellent written and oral communication skills required. Strong analytical problem solving skills and effective organizational skills required. Ability to communicate and work well with others essential. Proven ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously while meeting set deadlines essential. Proficiency in Excel and Outlook required. Firearm knowledge and experience in web based applications preferred.
To apply, please send resume with cover letter and salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer (minority/women/disabled). Please visit careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us
Similar jobs
Apply for Merchandise and Firearms Coordinator
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly