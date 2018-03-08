Financial Coordinator
- Employer
- National Rifle Association
- Location
- Fairfax, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 12, 2018
- Ref
- FC
- Function
- Finance
- Industry
- Associations, Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
SUMMARY
Responsible for providing technical support to the Finance Manager in areas of reconciling and reporting the results of events held by the Friends of NRA program. Additional support is required with various spreadsheets, reports and other administrative duties. Knowledge of and support for the mission of the National Rifle Association.
ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
- Finalize events held by Friends of NRA committees and complete all necessary work that stems from the finalization process in an accurate and timely manner.
- Verify all required paperwork is received for each Friends of NRA event and filed appropriately in event folders maintained by the Finance Department
- Ensure the correct auction totals are reported, correct sales tax is collected, committee check and credit cards match financial report, committee is charged for appropriate merchandise, miscellaneous expenses are reported, contribution receipts are collected for donations/sponsors.
- Compare event orders, shipping invoices, return invoices and sales summaries to determine if the committee is charged for the correct merchandise. Enter merchandise in the Tracker as sold, not sold, damaged or not received.
- Prepare a financial report, reporting any differences in net income from the original financial report submitted. Print copies of the financial report and merchandise report to close the event.
- Work with the NRA Field Representatives and volunteer committee members to resolve reconciliation issues and provide assistance in a timely manner.
- Ensure committees receive necessary start-up funding, facility advances and other various check requests
- Communicate with Field Representative when finalizing events about outstanding paperwork, bounced checks, merchandise questions and other issues. Notify Field Representatives of what is due as needed through the weekly email.
- Provide other requested financial support and guidance
- Maintain organized and accurate committee files.
- File mail in appropriate event files
- Update event files as new mail arrives, additional checks are received, additional check requests are processed, etc.
- Update reports with appropriate shipping and financial data
- Prepare ongoing, weekly and monthly logs designed to track income, expenses and advances in an accurate and timely manner.
- Verify that all logs are maintained with accuracy and are distributed to the appropriate persons on time or as requested
- Track committee tax underpayments for previous years, obtain sales tax rates for each committee and ensure the appropriate tax is collected for each event
- Track start up checks, facility advances, event financial information and other financial information as requested
- Fulfill additional requests from Managers, Directors, NRA Field Representatives and other employees as requested
- Assist Finance Manager with various tasks such as Mid/End Year Inventory, IRS audit, closing each month and other tasks as needed.
- Maintain accuracy of the Event Tracker system.
- Update finance report with changes from reconciliations
- Verify system is making accurate calculations
- Monitor merchandise usage and report discrepancies
- Perform other duties as assigned.
SCOPE
Visibility with NRA Staff, Friends of NRA volunteers, vendors and the general public. Requires work in a fast paced environment with minimal supervision. National travel occasionally required. Weekend work and additional hours are necessary with busy season or travel.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
Associates or Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration or related field. Administrative experience and relevant computer skills necessary. Knowledge in general accounting, auditing and finance helpful.
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES
Strong analytical skills combined with excellent oral and written communications. Self starter, motivated with ability to work independently. Accuracy and attention to detail imperative and the ability to remain focused on the task-at-hand. Superior organizational skills and the ability to manage and prioritize many projects during peak periods. Proficiency with Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Outlook required.
To apply, please send resume with cover letter and salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer (minority/women/disabled). Please visit careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.
