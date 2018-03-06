University of Maryland

Position Announcement: Post-Doctoral Associate

The Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research (IBBR) is seeking a Post-Doctoral Associate to join a laboratory studying humoral immune responses to selected pathogens. The overall goal is to understand the mechanisms of how antibodies can neutralize the function of the target antigen and how the target pathogen can escape from immune containment.

The Post-Doctoral Associate will be involved in B cell isolation and activation, isolation of RNA from activated cells, construction of yeast surface display scFv and Fab libraries, isolation of antigen-specific scFvs and Fabs, next generation sequencing analyses of B cell evolution, expression and purification of scFv and Fab fragments, conversion and expression of IgG in mammalian expression systems, and surface display based directed evolution of proteins.

The Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research (IBBR) is a premier research institute focused on basic and applied sciences in the field of biotechnology that provides solutions to major scientific problems important to society. IBBR operates state-of-the-art facilities located in the heart of the biotechnology corridor in Rockville, Maryland. The Institute is a joint research enterprise between the University of Maryland and the National Institute of Standards and Technology and has an outstanding group of scientists and engineers with long-standing track records in basic and translational research. IBBR is committed to providing an exceptional environment for specialized training and to mentoring tomorrow's biotechnology workforce.

Duties include:

Design research approaches for a major portion of research project(s), including background research, experimental design and execution, problem-solving, and writing up for publication.

Develop new protocols; test and evaluate a variety of approaches.

Perform complex experiments, and maintain detailed records of experiments and outcomes; analyze and interpret research data resulting from original procedures and methods.

Prepare periodic progress reports or written reports on all phases of the research project.

Contribute substantively to the preparation of papers for publication. Present ongoing work and findings to colleagues at academic conferences.

Perform ongoing literature review to remain current with new research and procedures; propose new research directions based on new advances discussed in literature.

Formally supervise and train new staff or students as needed, including hiring, performance management, and related duties, in addition to instruction on techniques and consultation on project work.

Qualifications

Required:

Ph.D. in biological sciences.

Preferences: Desired:

Skilled with FACS and MACS.

Ability to carry on screening and molecular cloning in a semi-high throughput manner.

Familiarity with structural biology.

Salary: Commensurate with qualifications.

Applications: Applicants should send cover letter, curriculum vitae, and names/contact information of three references to: https://ejobs.umd.edu/postings/58338

Closing Date: Review of candidates will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.

The University of Maryland, College Park, an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations regarding nondiscrimination and affirmative action; all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment. The University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all persons and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, physical or mental disability, protected veteran status, age, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, creed, marital status, political affiliation, personal appearance, or on the basis of rights secured by the First Amendment, in all aspects of employment, educational programs and activities, and admissions.