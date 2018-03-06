The American Association of Immunologists (AAI), a non-profit professional biomedical research association, seeks an experienced, motivated, and creative individual with strong writing, editorial, management, and organizational skills to lead the AAI Communications Department. This person will support the Executive Director and other senior staff in the development of materials (print and online) for member communications and the promotion of AAI programs, initiatives, and mission. This is not a Marketing position. This is a full-time, exempt position reporting to the Executive Director.

Responsibilities include initiating content and developing articles for a bimonthly Newsletter; overseeing the layout, design, and production publication of annual meeting materials, including the scientific program and abstract book; creating brochures, ads, and other marketing materials; and developing and maintaining a media relations program that features AAI members and their research.

Bachelor’s degree required; graduate degree and/or background in scientific/biomedical professional association a plus. Minimum of 7 years of successfully managing professional communications activities/initiatives including overseeing the complete production of magazines/newsletters is required; 5 years at a director level. Candidates must have demonstrated professional expertise in writing and editing skills and must be well versed in standards of the usage of English and rules of grammar (CMS or equivalent).

Location close to metro station and on major bus routes. Competitive salary, outstanding benefits, and free parking or transportation subsidy available.

To apply, please send a cover letter, resume, writing sample (other than a journal article), and salary history to: resumes@faseb.org. or you can visit http://www.faseb.org/About-FASEB/Employment-Opportunities.aspx to apply and to view a detailed job description.

Applications sent directly to AAI will not be accepted.

