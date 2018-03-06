International Research Fellowship

Government Accountability Project
Washington D.C.
The Fellow will be paid a stipend of $7,500 over a period of 12 weeks.
Mar 06, 2018
Mar 28, 2018
Analyst, Research
Nonprofit
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time

International Research Fellowship

The Government Accountability Project (GAP) is offering a three-month fellowship beginning May 15, 2018 to research issues related to corruption and/or illegality and whistleblowing at the international level. 

The Fellow will receive financial support from GAP to conduct research on international corruption and whistleblowing. Topics of particular interest are corporate tax avoidance, criminal prosecution of whistleblowers, persecution of journalists and their sources who reveal international corruption, government complicity in international wrongdoing, and the role of whistleblowers at intergovernmental organizations in exposing transnational crime, human rights abuse or environmental crimes.

The work proposed for the GAP Fellowship may focus on one of these topics, or on another issue related to wrongdoing, whistleblowing and reprisal in an international context.

Qualifications

We are searching for a faculty member with a current teaching/research position at a Washington, DC area college or university in the social sciences, who will conduct quantitative and/or qualitative research on the topics (or related topics) identified above. Doctoral candidates will be considered eligible.  

Prior research or work experience related to transparency and accountability is preferred.

Stipend & How to Apply

To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume and research statement by March 28, 2018, with "Research Fellowship” in the subject line to Beatrice Edwards at beae@whistleblower.org.

