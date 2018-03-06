Director of Construction and Development

Estimated Salary: $120,000-$137,000

Our client, a real estate investment and management firm based in Dallas, Texas is seeking a Director of Construction and Development to oversee new projects within the region. The firm’s areas of operations encompass all aspects of commercial real estate including acquisition, development, finance, leasing, management, and disposition.



COMPENSATION



Base Salary + Bonus DOE. We offer a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision and a retirement plan.



PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:



Position is responsible for supervision and oversight of all new construction operations as well as tenant improvement and capital improvement projects within the current portfolio of commercial properties.



Development Management

Work closely with Principals within and outside the firm to develop detailed project management plans.

Lead teams and perform development-related duties starting prior to property acquisition and continuing through conceptual design, entitlements, construction documents, and construction.

Prepare and manage project budgets, work with the Finance Director to develop pro forma models, make presentations to the investment committee

Attend public hearings and lead public outreach relative to development projects.

Communicate with public officials and regulatory agency staff

Prepare and maintain forecasts and projections regarding project budgets and schedules

Manage and coordinate design and construction of tenant improvements for first-generation tenants moving into new development projects

Negotiate scopes of work, fees, and contracts with architects, engineers, contractors and consultants

In coordination with ECP Principals, leverage outside advisors including attorneys, insurance brokers, and construction managers as necessary.

Construction Management

Direct a team of Project Managers and supervise their work

Follow trend within the local construction market

Recruit and manage teams of design consultants and contractors

Examine and review bid packages

Serve as main liaison regarding construction project-related matters from inception and completion.

Subject to principal approval, actively participate in hiring and retainment of engineers, contractors, and consultants required for project development

Coordinate with leasing managers, give recommendations, and upon approval by Principals, retain and manage architects required for project development

Budgeting and Cost Estimation of new project development

Responsible for reviewal and approval of lien releases and vendor progress payments.

Report job progress, Maintain and monitor cost of project development

Oversee construction of projects in addition to management of information requests and change orders.

Prepare reports and presentations to investors, principals, and clients as needed.

Other Requirements: