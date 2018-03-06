Product Manager—Will eval/execute IT prod plns, mange cross-funct teams to dvlp prod roadmaps & implement same to achiv rev objectvs. Will wrk w/stkhldrs to meet prod strat goals. Can wrk frm home 2 days per wk. Required: Bachelors degree in any quantitative disciplne [foreign deg equivlnt accepted] +2yrs exprnc anlyzng airlne debit memo data, incldng: algnmnt of mrkt data derived from client usage w/prod dvlpmnt; getting/anlyzng airline travel IT software dvlpmnt lifecycle issues; & docmntng findngs & promoting IT-based solutns to help mgmnt strategies. Send resume to H.R.-HU, Airlines Reporting Corp., 3000 Wilson Blvd, #300, Arlington, VA 22201