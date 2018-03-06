The Executive Director reports to the president of the board and executive committee. Responsible for leading and implementing a comprehensive multi-year business strategy and driving the long-term success of this iconic sporting and DC cultural event. This organization leader will oversee office staff, work closely with the volunteer board of directors and its committees with a primary focus on growing revenue and fundraising. Revenue sources include sponsorship, ticket sales, silent auction, souvenir sales and vendors. The Washington International Horse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Key Skills:

Proven revenue generating skills including sponsorship development with corporate partners and personal donors. Ability to confidently develop, present and close partnerships. Experience in the DC marketplace highly valued.

Very strong people and team building skills and proven ability to manage and mentor entry level employees as well as work closely with longstanding and new volunteer board members.

Strong strategic thinking, project management skills and good judgement. An ability to work on bigger picture strategic projects such as annual goal setting and strategies but also be able to break the work down so the staff can effectively and efficiently deliver across teams in a coordinated way. The role requires a strong problem-solving mindset, juggling multiple priorities and long-term planning.

Other Important Factors:

Marketing: Proficiency with partnership creation, media planning, social media. Experience briefing, negotiating and working with outside partners as the team operates with a small core staff but expands significantly leading up to and during the event.

Financial Management: Operational and budgeting skills, oversight of annual business strategy, revenue, expenses and income working closely with CFO and treasurer.

Knowledge of the equestrian world helpful but not required.

Experience managing and executing large-scale events. An understanding of and experience with hospitality planning a plus.

Very adept with technology including Microsoft Office, financial spreadsheets and quantitative analysis, power point, social media and as well as strong writing skills.

Excellent presentation skills including creating and presenting business plans, board materials, financial analysis, etc.

Outstanding attention to detail.

A creative mind and an eye for visual concepts and branding.

A customer service mindset.

The Washington International Horse Show is an historic, cultural icon in Washington, DC, and the only hunter jumper horse show remaining in a major metropolitan area. The event is a “show” not just a horse show. Staging WIHS is a major logistical feat which requires street closures, melting the ice at Capital One Arena and building temporary stabling. The vision is to make WIHS sustainable for the long term we celebrate our 60th anniversary this year.

*** When applying, be sure to include a cover letter with your resume.