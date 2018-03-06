LPN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Mar 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
About Lifecare Norfolk:
Lifecare Norfolk is a 96-unit assisted living facility that offers assisted living care with both private and semi-private room accommodations in a cheerful, home-like setting.
With an extra focus on quality medical care, our Virginia Beach and Norfolk locations both offer private and semi-private rooms. They combine a spacious homelike environment with skilled nursing care at multiple levels to help seniors maintain or regain function.
This is a full time night position.
About our Culture:
Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:
Competitive pay plans
Incentives including a 2,500 Sign on Bonus for fulltimeComprehensive health care plansGenerous paid annual leaveFully funded retirement plan and 403b planLong and short term disabilityTuition ReimbursementFlex spending and life insurance
You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.
Monitors residents' conditions; develops and implements nursing care plans; performs routine nursing procedures and treatments; assists physicians and/or RN with diagnostic and therapeutic procedures; administers medications; documents nursing care in patient medical records; maintains narcotic and medication records; communicates nursing observations and concerns to other members of the health care team.
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - NURSING
Experience
Required: Medical Terminology - Previous experience
Preferred: Nursing - 3 years
License
Required: Licensed Practical Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Proficiency in the use of standard patient care equipment. American Heart Association (AHA) BLS certification within 90 days of hire