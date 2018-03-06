Lifecare Norfolk is a 96-unit assisted living facility that offers assisted living care with both private and semi-private room accommodations in a cheerful, home-like setting.With an extra focus on quality medical care, our Virginia Beach and Norfolk locations both offer private and semi-private rooms. They combine a spacious homelike environment with skilled nursing care at multiple levels to help seniors maintain or regain function.This is a full time night position.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:Competitive pay plansIncentives including aComprehensive health care plansGenerous paid annual leaveFully funded retirement plan and 403b planLong and short term disabilityTuition ReimbursementFlex spending and life insuranceYou can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Monitors residents' conditions; develops and implements nursing care plans; performs routine nursing procedures and treatments; assists physicians and/or RN with diagnostic and therapeutic procedures; administers medications; documents nursing care in patient medical records; maintains narcotic and medication records; communicates nursing observations and concerns to other members of the health care team.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - NURSING

Experience

Required: Medical Terminology - Previous experience

Preferred: Nursing - 3 years

License

Required: Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Proficiency in the use of standard patient care equipment. American Heart Association (AHA) BLS certification within 90 days of hire