DELIVERY/MAINT ASSIST

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Chesapeake, VA
Posted
Mar 06, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Delivery and Transportation, Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Drives company vehicle safely over established route to transport and deliver prescription medication, letters, packages and reports from one place to another; clean, check and maintain the condition of the vehicle; follows traffic rules and maintain transportation logs and records.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Drivers License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Reading Comprehension, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Must be at least 18 years of age. Must have clean driving record. Must be able to display a positive attitude and professional conduct when dealing with others.

