DELIVERY/MAINT ASSIST
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA
- Posted
- Mar 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Delivery and Transportation, Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Drives company vehicle safely over established route to transport and deliver prescription medication, letters, packages and reports from one place to another; clean, check and maintain the condition of the vehicle; follows traffic rules and maintain transportation logs and records.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Drivers License
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Reading Comprehension, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Must be at least 18 years of age. Must have clean driving record. Must be able to display a positive attitude and professional conduct when dealing with others.
