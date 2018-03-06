Drives company vehicle safely over established route to transport and deliver prescription medication, letters, packages and reports from one place to another; clean, check and maintain the condition of the vehicle; follows traffic rules and maintain transportation logs and records.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Drivers License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Reading Comprehension, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Must be at least 18 years of age. Must have clean driving record. Must be able to display a positive attitude and professional conduct when dealing with others.