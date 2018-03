You need to sign in or create an account to save

Drives company vehicle safely over established route to transport and deliver prescription medication, letters, packages and reports from one place to another; clean, check and maintain the condition of the vehicle; follows traffic rules and maintain transportation logs and records.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Drivers License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Reading Comprehension, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Must be at least 18 years of age. Must have clean driving record. Must be able to display a positive attitude and professional conduct when dealing with others.