SOCIAL WORKER BSW

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
South Boston, VA
Posted
Mar 06, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Counselor and Therapist, Social Worker
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Performs a variety of casework and provides social work services to patients, families, and significant Must develop and monitor multidisciplinary collaboration of services to patients where appropriate. Assist adult patients and their families with personal and environmental difficulties associated with medical condition up to and including at time of terminal illnesses.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - SOCIAL WORK

Experience
Required: Social Worker - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Drivers License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Material Resources, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Systems Analysis, Time Management, Troubleshooting, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Social worker; Home health; Hospice; Group social/recreational program. Master's preferred.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later
Share
Apply

More searches like this