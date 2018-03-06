Performs a variety of casework and provides social work services to patients, families, and significant Must develop and monitor multidisciplinary collaboration of services to patients where appropriate. Assist adult patients and their families with personal and environmental difficulties associated with medical condition up to and including at time of terminal illnesses.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - SOCIAL WORK

Experience

Required: Social Worker - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Drivers License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Material Resources, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Systems Analysis, Time Management, Troubleshooting, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Social worker; Home health; Hospice; Group social/recreational program. Master's preferred.