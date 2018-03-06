SOCIAL WORKER BSW
- Sentara Healthcare
- South Boston, VA
- Mar 06, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Counselor and Therapist, Social Worker
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Job Description: Performs a variety of casework and provides social work services to patients, families, and significant Must develop and monitor multidisciplinary collaboration of services to patients where appropriate. Assist adult patients and their families with personal and environmental difficulties associated with medical condition up to and including at time of terminal illnesses.
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - SOCIAL WORK
Experience
Required: Social Worker - Previous experience
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Drivers License
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Material Resources, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Systems Analysis, Time Management, Troubleshooting, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Social worker; Home health; Hospice; Group social/recreational program. Master's preferred.