Sentara Healthcare
Chesapeake, VA
Mar 06, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Part Time
Sentara Healthcare - Crossways I located in Chesapeake, VA is recruiting for a Scheduler - Part-time to work the Day shift.

Schedules procedures for patients in a computerized scheduling system. Accountable for accurately and completely obtaining required information in the scheduling process, ensuring the correct patient and procedure requested, has been scheduled. Responsible for order entry process, communications, guest relations, medical record maintenance/analysis, and various clerical duties within scope of role.

High School Grad or Equivalent

Required: Customer Service - 1 year

Preferred: Healthcare - 1 year, Medical Office - 1 year, Medical Terminology - 1 year

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

One of the four skill levels required: 1. Transferrable skills (ie, 1 year or more in a call center environment); 2. One year experience with medical insurance in a hospital or physician¿s office; 3. One year experience in a healthcare environment or 4. Completion of healthcare related certificate program.

