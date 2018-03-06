Optima Health is seeking a strategic leader to join our dynamic organization as a Manager-Community Outreach. This instrumental individual will lead our Medicaid program in our region as well as collaborate on expanding our reach into other areas that are in our pipeline for expansive services and growth. This position is located at our office in Virginia Beach, VA and will require about 10-20% travel within the state.As a member of our Government Programs Administration team, the ideal candidate will have the opportunity to showcase:*Extensive Community Advocacy*Superior Communication Skills*Formal and informal presentation skills*Effective Supervisory and leadership skills*Program Oversight and Administration*Team- orientation and collaboration*Familiarity with Medicaid

Develops and manages annual Outreach and Education activity plan and budget to support growth and retention of members and annual revenue product line. Develops and manages key community relationships with community organizations, advocacy groups, political/community leaders and others to gain support for Optima Family Care (OFC). Manage staff and other resources to achieve annual business plan objectives, including outreach visits, health assessments and other activities that support effective management of the OFC population.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Budgeting - Previous experience, Medicaid - Previous experience, Outreach and Advocacy - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Judgment and Decision Making, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Microsoft Office, Operations Analysis, Social Perceptiveness, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below