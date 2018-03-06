Hiring Event: Sentara Medical Group - Peninsula Offices
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Gloucester, VA:Hampton, VA:Portsmouth, VA:Newport News, VA:Suffolk, VA:Yorktown, VA:Williamsburg, VA
- Posted
- Mar 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Experienced & New Graduate LPN's & Medical Assistants
Join us at Sentara CarePlex Hospital Hiring Event
Monday, March 19th - Hampton, VA
2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sentara CarePlex Hospital
3000 Coliseum Drive
Hampton, VA 23666
First floor-Conference Room D
Positions available for a variety of specialties in our Medical Practices. Part time and full time opportunities available
Sentara Medical Group invites experienced and new graduate Licensed Practical Nurses and Medical Assistants to our Hiring Event. Come and meet with both Recruitment and Hiring Managers to discuss current job opportunities within Sentara's Medical Group. Learn more about what Sentara has to offer.
LPN: Must be licensed to practice as a LPN. We are considering both experienced and new graduate Licensed Practical Nurses.
MA: Must be a Clinical Certified or Registered Medical Assistant through the AMT, AAMA, NHA, NACP, NCCT or AMCA. Must have High School Diploma or Equivalent. We are considering both experienced and new graduate Medical Assistants.
