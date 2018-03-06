Job Description: Experienced & New Graduate LPN's & Medical Assistants

Join us at Sentara CarePlex Hospital Hiring Event





Monday, March 19th - Hampton, VA

2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sentara CarePlex Hospital

3000 Coliseum Drive

Hampton, VA 23666

First floor-Conference Room D



Positions available for a variety of specialties in our Medical Practices. Part time and full time opportunities available





Sentara Medical Group invites experienced and new graduate Licensed Practical Nurses and Medical Assistants to our Hiring Event. Come and meet with both Recruitment and Hiring Managers to discuss current job opportunities within Sentara's Medical Group. Learn more about what Sentara has to offer.







LPN: Must be licensed to practice as a LPN. We are considering both experienced and new graduate Licensed Practical Nurses.



MA: Must be a Clinical Certified or Registered Medical Assistant through the AMT, AAMA, NHA, NACP, NCCT or AMCA. Must have High School Diploma or Equivalent. We are considering both experienced and new graduate Medical Assistants.



More searches like this Nurse Healthcare jobs in Newport News