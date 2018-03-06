Choose Sentara!

We are searching for a Part-time (20 hours/week) OT to join our Acute Care Rehab team at our Obici Hospital in Suffolk, VA! We have excellent benefits and this a great opportunity to join an amazing team!

You will need to work Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (flexible with time frames, but one day will need to be until 6pm when the department is still open)



Available on weekends in order to work one weekend per month (8 hours each day)

More about Obici:

A 172-bed state-of-the-art facility located on Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk. Opened in April 2002, the new facility continues a 50-year tradition of providing residents of Suffolk and Western Tidewater with patient-centered care in an environment that focuses on healing.

Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve functional mobility, relieve pain, improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury and help build or restore vocational/ daily living skills as well as general independence. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Cert in Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: Learning Strategies

Other

NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy) certification required within 6 months of eligibility. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy preferred, NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy).