The network engineer, under general supervision, is responsible for the technical design, configuration and implementation of local and wide area network solutions between multiple platforms including ongoing technical support to remote area networks, internet and other communications. Provides project management for technical network design and installations. Possesses extensive knowledge of multi-protocol systems and implementation experience with multi-vendor network systems. Responsible for troubleshooting network usage, workstations and other peripherals.

Education Level

Associate's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience

Required: Related - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Three to four years of experience that includes network design, operation support, hands-on implementation, and configuration of routers, switches, firewalls, and other network equipment. Maintain or be willing to obtain appropriate proficiency/certification/training in applicable discipline within 6 months, as appropriate (ie. CCNA, CCDA)