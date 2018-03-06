NETWORK ENGINEER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Mar 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Engineer, IT, Network Administrator
- Industry
- Engineering
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: The network engineer, under general supervision, is responsible for the technical design, configuration and implementation of local and wide area network solutions between multiple platforms including ongoing technical support to remote area networks, internet and other communications. Provides project management for technical network design and installations. Possesses extensive knowledge of multi-protocol systems and implementation experience with multi-vendor network systems. Responsible for troubleshooting network usage, workstations and other peripherals.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
Associate's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes
Experience
Required: Related - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Three to four years of experience that includes network design, operation support, hands-on implementation, and configuration of routers, switches, firewalls, and other network equipment. Maintain or be willing to obtain appropriate proficiency/certification/training in applicable discipline within 6 months, as appropriate (ie. CCNA, CCDA)