OR / ANESTHESIA ASSOCIATE - Obici Hospital
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Suffolk, VA
- Posted
- Mar 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Sentara Obici Hospital is seeking a PART-TIME (20 hours per week) Operating Room/Anesthesia Associate.
SCHEDULE
- This position works a mix of 8 hours shifts between the hours of 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Assists the OR/Anesthesia personnel with cleaning of equipment, room turnover, transportation of patients and all maintenance of supplies. Focuses on maintenance of a well-equipped and sanitary environment and a safe and seamless experience for surgical patients.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Equipment Maintenance, Equipment Selection, Mgmt of Material Resources, Reading Comprehension, Repairing, Service Orientation, Time Management, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Environmental associate; Service associate; Acute care; Operating room attendant; and Anesthesia support preferred. BLS within 90 days of hire.