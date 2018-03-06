SCHEDULE

This position works a mix of 8 hours shifts between the hours of 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sentara Obici Hospital is seeking aOperating Room/Anesthesia Associate.

Assists the OR/Anesthesia personnel with cleaning of equipment, room turnover, transportation of patients and all maintenance of supplies. Focuses on maintenance of a well-equipped and sanitary environment and a safe and seamless experience for surgical patients.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Equipment Maintenance, Equipment Selection, Mgmt of Material Resources, Reading Comprehension, Repairing, Service Orientation, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Environmental associate; Service associate; Acute care; Operating room attendant; and Anesthesia support preferred. BLS within 90 days of hire.