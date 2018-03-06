CARDIAC TECH

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Mar 06, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Aids physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, lung and blood vessel disorders by conducting invasive and non-invasive diagnostic tests of cardiovascular and pulmonary systems; maintaining equipment and recording test results.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: Cert Cardiographic Tech

Skills
Required: Communication, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
EKG Holter Monitor Hook-up experience preferred. On the job training required.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this