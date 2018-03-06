Aids physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, lung and blood vessel disorders by conducting invasive and non-invasive diagnostic tests of cardiovascular and pulmonary systems; maintaining equipment and recording test results.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: Cert Cardiographic Tech

Skills

Required: Communication, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

EKG Holter Monitor Hook-up experience preferred. On the job training required.