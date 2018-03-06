CARDIAC TECH
Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Mar 06, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Aids physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, lung and blood vessel disorders by conducting invasive and non-invasive diagnostic tests of cardiovascular and pulmonary systems; maintaining equipment and recording test results.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support
Preferred: Cert Cardiographic Tech
Skills
Required: Communication, Time Management
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
EKG Holter Monitor Hook-up experience preferred. On the job training required.
