76% or greater - The job may require 76% or more travel.

US Citizenship is required.

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959.

Designated or Random Drug Testing required.

U.S. Citizen

Transcripts required if qualifying based on education

You must provide proof for claims of veteran's preference

Required documents must be submitted at the time of application

Drug and security clearances required prior to appointment.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

OPM Group Coverage Qualification Standard for Administrative and Management Positions in conjunction with the Individual Occupational Requirements for DOT/FAA Airway Transportation Systems Specialist, FV-2101 FV-G: TO QUALIFY AT THE FV-G LEVEL BASED ON SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE: Applicants must document 1 year of specialized work experience, equivalent to at least the next lower level, that demonstrates an extensive knowledge of basic electricity and electronic theory; aptitude for solving mathematical problems (algebra, trigonometry); knowledge and ability to use tools, materials, and various types of specialized test equipment for the maintenance, troubleshooting and repairing electronic equipment/systems and experience in the technology, system interrelationships, and management of civilian or military automated aviation, navigation, and electronics systems. Applicants should include examples of specialized experience in their Work History. Equivalent combinations of education and experience may be qualifying for this position. TO QUALIFY AT THE FV-G LEVEL BASED ON EDUCATION: Applicants must document one of the following:- 1) Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree; OR 2) 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree; OR 3) LL.M.; if related. Schools must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. If qualifying based on education, applicants must submit a copy of the transcript which includes the name of the institution, quarter or semester hours earned and/or confer date. Valid Driver’s License is required.

Upon successful completion of training and facility certifications, candidate can be promoted without further competition to the H band.

Transcripts MUST be uploaded to substantiate education claimed on application/resume

Preview Job Questionnaire Make sure your resume includes detailed information to support your qualifications and answers to the job questionnaire.

We may use this vacancy to fill other similar vacant positions.

Position may be subject to a background investigation.

A one-year probationary period may be required.

The person selected for this position may be required to file a financial disclosure statement within 30 days of entry on duty. FAA policy limits certain outside employment and financial investments in aviation-related companies.





NOTES: 1) Employees entering into these positions must successfully complete training requirements in the first year of employment. Failure to complete training requirements may result in separation from the FAA. 2) Some,all, or none of the applicants may be interviewed. 3) This position is covered by the Department of Transportation's Drug and Alcohol Testing Program. Any applicant tentatively selected for this position will be subject to preemployment or preappointment drug screening. Persons occupying a covered position will be subject to random drug and/or alcohol testing. 4) This position requires a National Agency Check and Inquiry (NACI), which may be completed after appointment. 5) Applicants must apply on-line to receive consideration for this vacancy announcement. Faxed, mailed, or e-mailed applications cannot be accepted. 6) This position is covered by the FAA's Core Compensation plan.

This is a bargaining unit position.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.





IMPORTANT: Applicants may be rated on the extent and quality of experience, education, and training relevant to the duties of the position(s). All answers provided in the on-line process must be substantiated. Ensure that your application package/resume supports your responses.