Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be able to obtain and maintain Top Secret security clearance

Must be able to obtain and maintain a government-issued credit card

May be required to successfully complete a 12-month probationary period

Bachelor's Degree from an accredited college or university

At least (7) seven years of specialized experience in Information Technology equivalent to the next lower grade level (GS-14) which includes: infrastructure design, operations, support and security

At least (2) two years of previous supervisory experience managing and directing staff of technical subordinates in cross-functional team or projects and influencing senior-level management and key stakeholders

At least (1) one year of Cloud migration experience to include skills in planning, designing, engineering, architecting and implementing complex Information Technology solutions in the Microsoft Azure, AWS or other cloud environments

Development and management of IT programs and plans illustrating successful integration of products and services

Professional Certification(s) and/or an advanced degree

Knowledge of the mission and operation of an Office of Inspector General

Experience with structured decision-making in a highly complex environment that involves multiple programs and stakeholders, business priorities; financial/human resource constraints; and major technology and systems integration challenges.

Experience in the IT/Cloud Operations areas, enterprise network architecture, unified messaging, management and monitoring systems, lifecycle management, information security, and disaster recovery with an understanding of future trends.

Experience in understanding the needs and direction of an organization, creating both an IT strategic vision to support the organization along with an annual plan for tactical execution, and managing the IT activities to support both.

Experience managing multiple projects, some large or complex, using a systematic methodology from project initiation, through requirements, design and development, testing, implementation, maintenance, and retirement. Coordinate project activities in order to ensure that efforts are initiated and completed on schedule and within budget. Oversee IT Operations project portfolio.

Experience as a leader, supervisor, and manager to include federal employees and contractors, to achieve project performance goals and objectives, or direct progressive change within the organization, and projecting and managing the orderly introduction of innovation and change within a complex environment

Experience in managing employees with an emphasis on promoting maximum staff utilization, development, and handling disciplinary issues

Excellent oral and written communication skills with the ability to interact effectively at all staff levels: experience in the development and presentation of background, position, or decision briefs; and policy and program guidance.

