Demonstrated leadership ability including ability to frame strategic issues for executive decision-making, including the ability to communicate complex concepts in a clear and concise manner, both written and orally. Proven ability to think creatively to develop innovative, new approaches. Comprehensive knowledge of DoD planning, programming, budget and execution process and systems with specific, detailed understanding of the $50+ billion Defense Health Program appropriation. Ability to successfully develop, negotiate, and defend financial strategies with senior Department, Administration, and Congressional stakeholders. Documented ability to develop, integrate, execute and monitor financial management, accounting and internal control policies, programs, and processes for effective and efficient management of resources across the Military Health System.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoAll applicants must submit written statements (narrative format) describing accomplishments that would satisfy the ECQs. You must address each ECQ separately,When responding to the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs), you must clearly show that you possess the experience, knowledge, skills and ability to perform the duties of this position by submitting narrative responses in which you detail your experience in each of the ECQs. Your examples should be clear and emphasize your level of responsibilities, scope and complexity of programs managed, program accomplishments with results of your actions, policy initiatives and level of contacts. You should limit your narrative to two pages per ECQ, and address each ECQ separately. OPM's Guide to Senior Executive Service Qualifications can assist you in writing an effective SES application.- Describe a specific problem or goal.- Describe the individuals and groups you worked with, and/or the environment in which you worked, to address a particular challenge (e.g., clients, co-workers, members of Congress, shrinking budget, low morale).- Discuss the specific actions you took to address a challenge.- Give specific examples of measures/outcomes that had some impact on the organization. These accomplishments demonstrate the quality and effectiveness of your leadership skills.Each accomplishment should be clear, concise, and emphasize your level of responsibilities; the scope and complexity of the programs, activities, or services you managed; program accomplishments; policy initiatives undertaken; level of contacts; the sensitivity and criticality of the issues you addressed; and the results of your actions. You should use action oriented leadership words to describe your experience and accomplishments (e.g., Led the development and implementation of....) and quantify your experience wherever possible to demonstrate your accomplishments (e.g., number of employees supervised; size of budget managed; amount of money saved, etc.).: This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.: This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.: This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.: This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.: This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.All applicants must submit written statements (narrative format) of accomplishments that would satisfy the technical qualifications.Please limit your written statements toper technical qualification.In addition, DoD requires an Enterprise Perspective. This individual must have the ability to apply a broad point of view and an awareness and understanding of individual or organizational responsibilities in relation to DoD or government-wide strategic priorities is required. Executives must demonstrate ability to work with internal and external partners to support national security objectives. This perspective is typically gained through a variety of diverse work experiences.

