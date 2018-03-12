Not required

Must be a US Citizen.

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

New employees to the Department of the Navy will be required to successfully pass the E-Verify employment verification check. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify/.

A SECRET security clearance is a requirement of this position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a position offer or removal.

A favorable ANACI (Access National Agency Check and Inquiries) background investigation is required for noncritical sensitive positions with access to network systems.

Complete transcripts include, however are not limited to: student's name, name of educational institution, course title(s), semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned to include date(s), as applicable.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Recent Graduates Eligibility: Successful completion within the previous two years a qualifying associate, bachelors, masters, professional, doctorate, vocational or technical degree or certificate from a qualifying educational institution.



Recent Graduates Eligibility for some Veterans: Eligibility for some Veterans: Veterans unable to apply within two years of receiving their degree, due to military service obligation, have two years from the date of military separation to apply - not to exceed six years from the date of completion of the degree.



All applicants must meet the following basic requirements for professional engineering positions. Applicants who meet these requirements are fully qualified for the specified entry grade (generally GS-5).



BASIC REQUIREMENTS:



Applicants must meet the following basic education requirements of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Qualifications Standards Manual:



Successful completion of a professional engineering degree. To be acceptable, the program must: (1) lead to a bachelor's degree (or higher) in a school of engineering with at least one program accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET); or (2) include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas of engineering science or physics: (a) statics, dynamics; (b) strength of materials (stress-strain relationships); (c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics; (d) thermodynamics; (e) electrical fields and circuits; (f) nature and properties of materials (relating particle and aggregate structure to properties); and (g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics, or electronics. Such education must demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work of the position.



OR



Current registration as an Engineer Intern (EI), Engineer in Training (EIT), or licensure as a Professional Engineer (PE) by any State, the District of Columbia, Guam, or Puerto Rico. Absent other means of qualifying under this standard, those applicants who achieved such registration by means other than written test (e.g., State grandfather or eminence provisions) are eligible only for positions that are within or closely related to the specialty field of their registration For more information about EI and EIT registration requirements, please visit the National Society of Professional Engineers website at: http://www.nspe.org



OR



Evidence of having successfully passed the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) examination or any other written test required for professional registration by an engineering licensure board in the various States, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico The FE examination is not administered by the U. S. Office of Personnel Management. For more information, please visit: http://www.nspe.org/Licensure/HowtoGetLicensed/index.html.



OR



Successful completion of at least 60 semester hours of courses in the physical, mathematical, and engineering sciences and in engineering that included the courses specified in the basic requirements under paragraph A (above). The courses must be fully acceptable toward meeting the requirements of an engineering program as described in paragraph A (above).



OR



Successful completion of a curriculum leading to a bachelor's degree in an appropriate scientific field, e.g., engineering technology, physics, chemistry, architecture, computer science, mathematics, hydrology, or geology, may be accepted in lieu of a bachelor's degree in engineering, provided the applicant has had at least one year of professional engineering experience acquired under professional engineering supervision and guidance. Ordinarily, there should be either an established plan of intensive training to develop professional engineering competence, or several years of prior professional engineering-type experience, e.g., in interdisciplinary positions.



NOTE: Please provide supporting documentation based on your specific eligibility such as: complete transcripts, current engineering registration, evidence of successful required examination or evidence of documented training (as noted above). Failure to provide the required supporting documentation WILL result in an ineligibility rating.



SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE:

In addition to the Basic Education Requirements for this position, your resume must also demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-04 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following:



Qualification of the basic requirements listed above will satisfy the specialized experience criteria for the GS-05 level.



Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management websites:

https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0800/electronics-engineering-series-0855/



https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0800/files/all-professional-engineering-positions-0800.pdf



Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

QUALIFYING EDUCATION:

You are eligible for this appointing authority if you are an individual who: Completed, within the previous two years, a qualifying associates, bachelor's, master's, professional, doctorate, vocational or technical degree or certificate from a qualifying educational institution.



If you are a veteran who was unable to apply within two years of receiving your degree due to military service obligation, you have as long as six years after degree completion to apply.



For positions requiring positive education requirements, or if you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you must submit a copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned) in your resume. See OPM's General Policies for information on crediting education.



Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements, if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying. For further information, please visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.



Applications will be accepted from students who expect to complete qualifying education within 9 months from the date of application. However, agencies are required to verify that the education has been completed successfully before any applicant can be appointed (report to work); therefore, your selection or start date may be impacted by proof and completion of all position requirements.

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



PROGRAM COMPLETION AND CONVERSION:

This vacancy is for a Recent Graduate Program program.

Recent Graduates may be non-competitively converted to a permanent position in the competitive service (or, in some limited circumstances, to a term position lasting 1-4 years) within 120 days of successful completion of the program.



To be eligible for conversion, Recent Graduates must:

Be a US Citizen

Successfully completed at least 1 year of continuous service in addition to all requirements of the program.

Meet the qualification standards for the position to which the Recent Grad will be converted.

Meet agency-specific requirements as specified in the Participant's Agreement, and

Perform their job successfully



EXPECTED TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT: - Orientation program for Recent Graduates hired for the program.

Mentorship throughout the program.

Individual Development Plan to create and track Recent Graduates' career planning, professional development, and training activities.

At least 40 hours of formal, interactive training each year of the program.

Positions offer opportunity for career advancement.



The Pathways appointment has promotion potential to the GS-13 . If selected below the full performance level, incumbent may be non-competitively promoted to the next higher grade level after meeting all regulatory requirements, and upon the recommendation of management. Promotion is neither implied nor guaranteed.



If converted to the competitive service, the competitive service appointment has promotion potential to the GS-13 . If selected below the full performance level, incumbent may be non-competitively promoted to the next higher grade level after meeting all regulatory requirements, and upon the recommendation of management. Promotion is neither implied nor guaranteed.







Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.



When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation.



You will be evaluated and rated under Category Rating selection procedures. Additional points are not added for veterans' preference; however, preference is still applied. Applicants eligible for veteran's preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans.



If you meet the qualification requirements, your application will be placed in one of three categories:

Best Qualified- Candidates in this category possess exceptional skills and experience to exceed well above the minimum requirements for announced position.

Well Qualified- Candidates in this category possess good skills and experience above the minimum requirements for announced position.

Qualified- Candidates in this category meet the minimum experience requirements for announced position.



Please Note: Before attempting to take the assessments, applicants should view sample items to determine if the computer they are using is likely to experience any issues during testing. The sample items can be found at https://usahire.opm.gov/assess/default/sample/Sample.action. If you have questions about the computer requirements or require technical assistance please contact helpdesk@usahire.opm.gov .



If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.



If after reviewing your resume and supporting documentation, a determination is made that you inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities or you may be found ineligible/not qualified.



Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



All eligibility, qualifications, and time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.