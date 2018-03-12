Not required

Must be a U.S. Citizen or National

If you are selected, you must sign a participant agreement

Must complete a Background Investigation to include drug testing

Selective Service Registration is required, as applicable

You must be at least 16 years of age or older

You must serve in a trial period for the entire duration of the internship appointment

You must meet all qualification requirements upon the closing date of this announcement

You must be a student accepted for enrollment or enrolled in a degree or certificate program on a full- or half-time basis as defined by the school (certificate program means post-secondary education, in a qualifying educational institution, equivalent to at least one academic year of full-time study that is part of an accredited college-level, technical, trade, vocational, or business school curriculum); AND

Enrollment is with a qualifying educational institution such as a high school or state-approved homeschool; or accredited technical or vocational school; a 2- or 4-year college or university; a graduate or professional school (e.g., law school, medical school); or a post-secondary home school curriculum; AND

Students currently enrolled must be in good academic standing maintaining a 2.5 grade point average on a cumulative basis. You must continue to meet these eligibility requirements throughout the duration of your appointment under the Pathways Internship Program. You must meet the qualification and eligibility requirements within 30 days after the closing date of this announcement.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo be eligible for an appointment under the Pathways Internship Program:Applicants must meet the following academic/education requirement:Completion of 2 full academic years of post-high school study or associates degree or one year of general experience which is defined as progressively responsible clerical, office, or other work that indicates ability to acquire the particular knowledge and skills needed to perform the duties of the position to be filled.If you are a spring 2018 graduate you will not be eligible for this student appointment unless you are enrolled at a qualifying educational institution seeking an additional degree (diploma, certificate, etc.) or an advanced degree. You also must submit proof of acceptance along with you current transcripts for consideration.

ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) official or unofficial transcripts are acceptable, or (2) you may submit a list with all of your courses, grades, semester, year, and credit for the course. All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

Salary: $15.89 per hour (Step 01) to $20.66 per hour (Step 10); Note: First time hires to the Federal Government are typically hired at the Step 01.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your résumé and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



All qualified candidates will be assigned to a quality category. The category assignment is a measure of the degree in which your background matches the competencies required for this position. Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):





Attention to Detail

Computer Skills

Customer Service

Oral Communication

Teamwork

Writing